Coronavirus LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah admitted in AIIMS; India's COVID-19 caseload over 47 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India’s recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. More than 70,000 recoveries are being reported every day even as India struggles to arrest its Covid-19 cases, reported News 18.
Sep 13, 2020
11:50
Former CPI(M) MLA Thangavelu dies of COVID-19
CPI(M) MLA K Thangavelu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Thangavelu was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago and died without responding to treatment, they said. He had represented Tirupur South assembly constituency in 2011-16.
Sep 13, 2020
11:21
COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark
India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Sep 13, 2020
11:06
Just In: Domestic air travel in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak, has returned to pre-pandemic levels, authorities say. The virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year and the city underwent a draconian 76-day lockdown as its hospitals struggled to deal with a tidal wave of cases that required the rapid construction of field hospitals to handle the overflow.
Sep 13, 2020
10:55
Delhi govt orders private hospitals to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients
In view of the rising Covid-19 tally in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday ordered 33 private hospitals, including five fully Covid hospitals, to reserve 80 per cent of their bed capacity in ICU wards for corona patients with immediate effect.
Earlier in May, the Delhi government had directed 117 private hospitals and nursing homes registered with it, having 50 beds or more, to reserve 20 per cent of their bed strength for Covid-19 patients citing the steep and steady rise in the number of cases.
This order was in addition to the 10 private hospitals that had been declared as Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the past. (Source: IANS)
Sep 13, 2020
10:47
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 192,388. The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was of 4 p.m. EDT Sept. 11 versus its previous report a day earlier.
Sep 13, 2020
10:40
UN steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan: The UN refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said. The UNHCR confirmed three cases in the country's largest camp for Syrian refugees, Zaatari, near the border with Syria, and two cases in a smaller camp, Azraq.
Sep 13, 2020
10:34
Coronavirus In South Korea LIVE Updates: South korea is set to decide on Sunday whether. it will extend its coronavirus restrictions in the greater Seoul area for another week, Yohnap reports. The government will determine whether to further extend the Level 2.5 social distancing measures, set to end at midnight, in the densely populated capital region, amid expectations it may ease some business restrictions on restaurants and franchise coffee chains.
Sep 13, 2020
10:20
Delhi: Commuters arrive at Rajiv Chowk metro station as all lines of Delhi Metro are open now.
Girish Bhardwaj, a passenger says,"Resumption of Metro service is definitely a relief especially for people who've to travel every day for work, we don't have to run after buses now."
Sep 13, 2020
10:19
Coronavirus In UK LIVE Updates: The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier. It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.
Sep 13, 2020
09:54
AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.
Sep 13, 2020
09:45
Just In: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS nearly two weeks ago after post Covid-19 care, was readmitted to the hospital last night after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered". Last night, at around 11 PM, he was admitted to the hospital again. (Source: News 18)
Sep 12, 2020
15:29
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 26 fresh cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,379
Twenty six more people, including a nine montho ld baby, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,379 on Saturday, a health official said. Eighteen new cases were reported in Aizawl district, five in Saitual, two in Lawngtlai and one in Siaha, he said.
Sep 12, 2020
15:07
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Singapore reports 42 new COVID-19 cases; mostly among foreigners
Singapore on Saturday reported 42 new coronavirus cases, mostly among foreign workers, taking the country's infection count to 57,357. Based on our investigations, there are four cases in the community, of whom one is a Singapore permanent resident and three are work pass holders, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.
Sep 12, 2020
14:48
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Pondy logs 419 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
With 419 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Puducherry on Saturday, the overall tally of infections rose to 19,439 in the union territory. Director of Health and Family Welfare, S Mohan Kumar said in a release that five more people succumbed to the viral infection during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, pushing the toll to 370.
Sep 12, 2020
13:04
Odisha reports 3,777 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Odisha's COVID19 tally mounted to 1,46,894 on Saturday with 3,777 more people testing positive for the disease, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 616, a health department official said. Three deaths were reported in Cuttack, two in Khurda, and one each in Bolangir, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Rayagada, he said.
Sep 12, 2020
13:03
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Prone position may saves severe COVID-19 patients, but can damage limb nerves, scientists say
While a prone position may ease breathing in severely ill COVID19 patients on ventilators, scientists say this lifesaving, facedown posture can also cause permanent nerve damage in these vulnerable individuals. According to the researchers, including those from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US, the nerve damage is a result of reduced blood flow and inflammation, which other nonCOVID19 patients on ventilators in this position rarely experience.
Sep 12, 2020
13:00
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Rajasthan reports 739 new cases, 7 more deaths
Rajasthan reported 739 fresh COVID19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday, officials said. The cumulative figure of positive cases in the state has risen to 99,775 while the toll increased to 1,214, they said.
Sep 12, 2020
12:59
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 29 new cases push COVID-19 tally in A&N Islands to 3,494
At least 29 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 3,494, a senior official said on Saturday. The new cases were detected during contact tracing.
Sep 12, 2020
12:57
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Recoveries surge to 36,24,196, 60 percent of total recoveries concentrated in 5 states
With a record 81,533 people recuperating from COVID19 in a day, India's total recoveries on Saturday surged to 36,24,196 of which 60 per cent of the cases are from five states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. India's COVID19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.66 per cent while the recovery rate has risen to 77.77 per cent, according to the union health ministry.
Sep 12, 2020
12:45
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: No carelessness till medicine is developed, say PM on COVID-19
Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anticoronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point. He said, 'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found).
Sep 12, 2020
11:49
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Pak reports 584 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry
Pakistan has reported 584 new cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total number of infections to 300,955, the health minister said on Saturday. The Ministry of National Health Services said the nation has also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the deadly viral disease and the toll currently stands at 6,373.
Sep 12, 2020
11:42
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: HC reduces number of benches holding physical hearings as COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi
The Delhi High Court on Saturday said it has reduced the number of benches that would be holding physical hearings due to the "alarming" rise in COVID19 cases in the national capital and majority of lawyers preferring virtual hearings. According to a note issued by the office of Registrar General Manoj Jain, a full court of the judges of the Delhi High Court deliberated on continuing with physical hearings, which were started from September 1, and decided not to discontinue them completely.
Sep 12, 2020
11:41
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 154 new cases take Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 5,825
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally mounted to 5,825 as 154 more people, including three security personnel and two health workers, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Saturday. The death toll rose to 10 in the northeastern state after a 38yearold woman succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.
Sep 12, 2020
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Mexico tops 70,000 official COVID-19 deaths, but toll likely far higher
The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Mexico on Friday topped 70,000 after the government reported more than 500 new deaths, a grim milestone for a country among those most affected by the pandemic.