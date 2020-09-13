Coronavirus LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah admitted in AIIMS; India's COVID-19 caseload over 47 lakh

Delhi govt orders private hospitals to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients

In view of the rising Covid-19 tally in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday ordered 33 private hospitals, including five fully Covid hospitals, to reserve 80 per cent of their bed capacity in ICU wards for corona patients with immediate effect.

Earlier in May, the Delhi government had directed 117 private hospitals and nursing homes registered with it, having 50 beds or more, to reserve 20 per cent of their bed strength for Covid-19 patients citing the steep and steady rise in the number of cases.

This order was in addition to the 10 private hospitals that had been declared as Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the past. (Source: IANS)