Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases below 40,000 for 5th day; 7 states, UTs report a rise in active cases

Today's Data Highlights (August 18)



- 35.18k new cases, 440 new deaths, 37.17k new recoveries, 2.4k dip in the active cases

- Deaths below 500 for the 5th consecutive day. New cases below 40k for the 5th day

- Fall in the active cases for the 4th consecutive day

- Kerala reports 21.6k new cases, Maharashtra 4.4k, Tamil Nadu 1.8k

- Kerala reports 127 new deaths, Maharashtra 116, Odisha 68

- 7 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -5% (world average is +0.9%%)

- 55.05 lakh new vaccinations. 56.06 crore total. 41.79 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 13.26 lakh second dose

- 17.97 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.96% (1.61% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 2nd consecutive day, below 3% for the 23rd day

- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.47%, Manipur 13.42%, Sikkim 11.88%