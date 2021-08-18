Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily cases below 40,000 for 5th day; 7 states, UTs report a rise in active cases

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 56-crore mark on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said. Nearly 50 lakh (49,48,965) vaccine doses were administered during the day, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 27,45,272 first doses were administered and 5,33,586 second doses given in the 18-44 age group on the 214th day of vaccination. Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400 people in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,66,57,465 people their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Today's Data Highlights (August 18)
- 35.18k new cases, 440 new deaths, 37.17k new recoveries, 2.4k dip in the active cases
- Deaths below 500 for the 5th consecutive day. New cases below 40k for the 5th day
- Fall in the active cases for the 4th consecutive day
- Kerala reports 21.6k new cases, Maharashtra 4.4k, Tamil Nadu 1.8k
- Kerala reports 127 new deaths, Maharashtra 116, Odisha 68
- 7 states/UTs report rise in active cases
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -5% (world average is +0.9%%)
- 55.05 lakh new vaccinations. 56.06 crore total. 41.79 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 13.26 lakh second dose
- 17.97 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 1.96% (1.61% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 2% for the 2nd consecutive day, below 3% for the 23rd day
- Test positivity rate: Kerala 14.47%, Manipur 13.42%, Sikkim 11.88%
India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases, 37,169 recoveries, and 440 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,22,85,857
Total recoveries: 3,14,85,923
Active cases: 3,67,415
Death toll: 4,32,519
ICMR projects export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore COVID-19 testing kits between July and September. "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests," the ICMR stated in a tweet. It further said the production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)". This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.
New Zealand reports 4 more COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads
New Zealand said that an additional four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country overnight, including an Auckland hospital worker. That takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five, a government spokesman has confirmed. All cases have now been confirmed as Delta variant and are linked to the original case reported on Tuesday.
New Zealand's first local COVID-19 infection in six months was reported on Tuesday, and a snap lockdown ordered for the entire nation. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the country will be in lockdown for at least three days while its largest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for seven days.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar urges people to get tested for tuberculosis
"People who have recovered from COVID-19 should voluntarily get themselves evaluated for TB. If it is detected at an early stage treatment will become easier. We've initiated a special drive to evaluate post-covid complications in people who have recovered from COVID-19. Since both COVID & TB infect lungs we've launched the special drive to ensure early detection of TB," says Sudhakar.
UK lifts all but 'essential' travel advice for India as COVID pressure eases
The UK government has updated its official travel advisory for India to reflect the country's upgraded status under the COVID-19 based traffic light system, no longer advising against all but essential travel. India moved from the UK's red list travel ban to amber on August 8 and now the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) advisory has been updated to coincide with the easing of rules. Following the peak of India's second COVID-19 wave in May, pressure on the Indian healthcare system has lifted, as the number of COVID-19 cases has fallen, reads the FCDO update. A limited number of flights between India and the UK continue to operate. To book tickets and to see important guidance prior to travel you should check airline websites, it notes.
