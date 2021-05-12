Coronavirus News Live Updates: 10-day lockdown in Telangana from 10 am today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.51 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 4,74,629 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 states and union territories since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,51,71,482 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said. The total of 17,51,71,482 includes 95,81,872 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,38,656 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,41,45,083 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 79,50,430 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
May 12, 2021
08:49
Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, says AAP leader
AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said the Delhi government will have to close nearly 125 vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.
COVID-19 vaccination: Patent waiver isn't a big deal
The US has agreed to go along with Indian and South African plea for a patent waiver at the WTO discussions whereas the European Union has diplomatically but quite rightly parried the issue by saying that even if the vaccines invented in the EU become available as a generic medicine, it would be a long haul despite the legendary Indian reputation for its generic medicine prowess.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources
May 12, 2021
08:22
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat dispatched 80 MT of oxygen, sent by the central government, through the Oxygen Express at various stations in the state at the railway station at Harrawala.
Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat dispatched 80 MT of oxygen, sent by the central government, through the Oxygen Express at various stations in the state at the railway station at Harrawala. He said that this oxygen will be sent to Garhwal Division & Kumaon Division. pic.twitter.com/KWPKc1Pyln