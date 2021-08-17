  • Home>
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US eases travel advisory for India; Pfizer submits initial data for vaccine booster authorisation

IST (Updated)
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE have submitted to US regulators the initial data from an early-stage trial toward seeking authorisation of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday. They said the third dose showed significantly higher neutralizing antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to the two doses as well as against the Beta and the highly infectious Delta variants. Pfizer has said its vaccine's efficacy drops over time, citing a study that showed 84 percent effectiveness from a peak of 96 percent four months after a second dose. Some countries including Israel have already gone ahead with plans to give booster doses. However, the decision by a few rich countries to buy booster shots has drawn the ire of health activists and the World Health Organization, which has called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September.

  • Students return to classes in more states following ebbing of COVID-19 cases

    Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh joined the states where schools have cautiously restarted physical lessons after the ebbing of COVID-19 cases, while in Uttarakhand and Bihar, students of more classes returned to the offline mode. States which had started physical classes in schools after a gap of a year were again forced to order closure due to the second wave of coronavirus in March-April this year. Schools across Haryana, Gujarat, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, however, began reopening after mid-July in a staggered manner, starting with grades 10 to 12. A 50 percent cap on attendance and holding of classes in shifts to ensure social distancing, sanitisation, and mask-wearing were among the COVID-19 norms being followed by the schools, which largely reported thin attendance.

  • Pfizer submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorisation

  • The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eases travel advisory for India; issues "a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a moderate level of COVID-19 in the country."

  • US experts expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans 8 months after the second shot, reports Associated Press

