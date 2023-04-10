COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Covovax to be available as booster on CoWIN soon, to cost Rs 225 per dose

COVID-19 vaccine: WHO can take Covovax as booster?
Covovax can be administered to those who have already vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin. Last month, the COVID-19 Working Group headed by Dr N K Arora had also recommended to the Health Ministry for the inclusion of the vaccine on the portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly approved the inclusion of Serum Institute’s Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources told PTI on Monday. Covovax is likely to be available on the portal in a few days at a price of Rs 225 per dose plus applicable GST.
COVID-19 cases will increase in Delhi in coming days: Saurabh Bhardwaj
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said out of four COVID-19 deaths that took place in Delhi on Sunday, three died due to different diseases combined with coronavirus. "I believe that coronavirus cases will increase in Delhi in the coming days as its densely populated," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
COVID-19 LIVE Updates: New detection method can 'provide a substitute for RT-PCR tests'
A press release by the government says, "A new sandwich based lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) for the detection of Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2(SARS-CoV-2) could provide an efficient substitute for RT-PCR tests. It can detect that RBD antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 at an early stage of infection with a visual line of detection (LOD)."
Dr Ajay Shukla, Director RML Delhi, said COVID-19 cases are increasing continuously. "We have received instructions from the central government regarding preparedness. A mock drill is being organised, in which we are taking stock of preparations, beds, medicines, and oxygen," he said.
Kerala makes masks must for pregnant women, elderly
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.
Tamil Nadu health minister inspects mock drills at Chennai hospital
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. A nationwide COVID-19 preparedness drill in hospitals is being conducted today.
