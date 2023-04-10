COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Covovax to be available as booster on CoWIN soon, to cost Rs 225 per dose

COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Covovax to be available as booster on CoWIN soon, to cost Rs 225 per dose
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 4:27 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

India reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry early Monday. The active COVID-19 caseload also rose to 35,199, constituting 0.08 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. A mock drill will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Monday and Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness amid the coronavirus spike. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 cases in India here.

Live Updates

COVID-19 vaccine: WHO can take Covovax as booster?

Covovax can be administered to those who have already vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin. Last month, the COVID-19 Working Group headed by Dr N K Arora had also recommended to the Health Ministry for the inclusion of the vaccine on the portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Apr 10, 2023 4:27 PM

Covovax to be available as booster on CoWIN soon, to cost Rs 225 per dose

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly approved the inclusion of Serum Institute’s Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources told PTI on Monday. Covovax is likely to be available on the portal in a few days at a price of Rs 225 per dose plus applicable GST.

Apr 10, 2023 4:25 PM

JUST IN | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviews mock-drill for COVID-19 preparedness at RML hospital in Delhi

Apr 10, 2023 2:27 PM

IMA tells what could've caused COVID surge

"The reasons behind the recent Covid surge in our country may be the relaxation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, low testing rate and the emergence of a new variant of Covid": Indian Medical Association.

Apr 10, 2023 1:43 PM

COVID-19 cases will increase in Delhi in coming days: Saurabh Bhardwaj 

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said out of four COVID-19 deaths that took place in Delhi on Sunday, three died due to different diseases combined with coronavirus. "I believe that coronavirus cases will increase in Delhi in the coming days as its densely populated," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Apr 10, 2023 12:49 PM

COVID-19 LIVE Updates: New detection method can 'provide a substitute for RT-PCR tests'

A press release by the government says, "A new sandwich based lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) for the detection of Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2(SARS-CoV-2) could provide an efficient substitute for RT-PCR tests. It can detect that RBD antigen of the SARS-CoV-2 at an early stage of infection with a visual line of detection (LOD)."

Apr 10, 2023 12:23 PM

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director RML Delhi, said COVID-19 cases are increasing continuously. "We have received instructions from the central government regarding preparedness. A mock drill is being organised, in which we are taking stock of preparations, beds, medicines, and oxygen," he said. 

Apr 10, 2023 11:54 AM

COVID update | Highlights
 

▪️205 doses administered in the last 24 hours

▪️India's Active caseload currently stands at 35,199

▪️Active cases stand at 0.08%

▪️Recovery Rate currently at 98.73%

Apr 10, 2023 11:32 AM

COVID LIVE Updates | Mock drills at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana

Apr 10, 2023 11:02 AM

Kerala makes masks must for pregnant women, elderly

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.

Apr 10, 2023 10:45 AM

Maharashtra records 788 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra reported 788 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday, as per state health department data. Maharashtra had reported 926 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Friday and 542 on Saturday.

Apr 10, 2023 10:32 AM

COVID-19 preparedness drill conducted at AIIMS in Haryana

COVID-19 preparedness drill is being conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar in Haryana.

Apr 10, 2023 10:23 AM

Tamil Nadu health minister inspects mock drills at Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. A nationwide COVID-19 preparedness drill in hospitals is being conducted today.

Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM

Tamil Nadu health minister inspects mock dril at Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. A nationwide COVID-19 preparedness drill in hospitals is being conducted today.

Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM

India reports 5,880 new cases and 12 more deaths, mock drills at hospitals today

India registered 5,880 new COVID cases and 3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.91 percent, while, the weekly positivity rate was at 3.67 percent.

Apr 10, 2023 10:04 AM