COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India reports 5,880 new cases and 12 more deaths, mock drills at hospitals today

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director RML Delhi, said COVID-19 cases are increasing continuously. "We have received instructions from the central government regarding preparedness. A mock drill is being organised, in which we are taking stock of preparations, beds, medicines, and oxygen," he said.
Kerala makes masks must for pregnant women, elderly
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.
Tamil Nadu health minister inspects mock drills at Chennai hospital
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. A nationwide COVID-19 preparedness drill in hospitals is being conducted today.
COVID-19 LIVE Updates | India active coronavirus caseload mounts to over 35,000, death toll rises by 12
The active COVID-19 caseload rose to 35199, as per the data released by the Union health ministry Monday morning. The active cases now constitutes 0.08 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, death toll due to the infection increased by 12 in a day. The deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 5,30,979.
Delhi reports COVID spike of nearly 700 cases
Delhi reported 699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 percent on Sunday, according to data shared by the city government's health department. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 cases mounted to 20,14,637. The death toll stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated. Four people suffering from COVID-19 died in the city. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.
COVID updates | Nationwide mock drills at hospitals today
A nationwide mock drill will be conducted at hospitals to take stock of the country's preparedness against rising coronavirus infection. The mock drills will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate.
In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review the preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.