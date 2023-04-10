English
COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India reports 5,880 new cases and 12 more deaths, mock drills at hospitals today

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 10, 2023 11:54 AM IST (Updated)
India reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union health ministry early Monday. The active COVID-19 caseload also rose to 35,199, constituting 0.08 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. A mock drill will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Monday and Tuesday to take stock of the preparedness amid the coronavirus spike. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 cases in India here.

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director RML Delhi, said COVID-19 cases are increasing continuously. "We have received instructions from the central government regarding preparedness. A mock drill is being organised, in which we are taking stock of preparations, beds, medicines, and oxygen," he said. 

Apr 10, 2023 11:54 AM

COVID update | Highlights
 

▪️205 doses administered in the last 24 hours

▪️India's Active caseload currently stands at 35,199

▪️Active cases stand at 0.08%

▪️Recovery Rate currently at 98.73%

Apr 10, 2023 11:32 AM

COVID LIVE Updates | Mock drills at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana

Apr 10, 2023 11:02 AM

Kerala makes masks must for pregnant women, elderly

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.

Apr 10, 2023 10:45 AM

Maharashtra records 788 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra reported 788 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Sunday, as per state health department data. Maharashtra had reported 926 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Friday and 542 on Saturday.

Apr 10, 2023 10:32 AM

COVID-19 preparedness drill conducted at AIIMS in Haryana

COVID-19 preparedness drill is being conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar in Haryana.

Apr 10, 2023 10:23 AM

Tamil Nadu health minister inspects mock drills at Chennai hospital

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill for emergency response for handling COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai. A nationwide COVID-19 preparedness drill in hospitals is being conducted today.

Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM

India reports 5,880 new cases and 12 more deaths, mock drills at hospitals today

India registered 5,880 new COVID cases and 3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.91 percent, while, the weekly positivity rate was at 3.67 percent.

Apr 10, 2023 10:04 AM

As COVID-19 cases rise, follow these COVID appropriate behaviour: 

➡️Always wear a mask
➡️Wash/sanitize hands regularly
➡️Maintain distancing
➡️Get yourself fully vaccinated

Apr 10, 2023 9:50 AM

COVID-19 LIVE Updates | India active coronavirus caseload mounts to over 35,000, death toll rises by 12

The active COVID-19 caseload rose to 35199, as per the data released by the Union health ministry Monday morning. The active cases now constitutes 0.08 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, death toll due to the infection increased by 12 in a day. The deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 5,30,979.

Apr 10, 2023 9:44 AM

Delhi reports COVID spike of nearly 700 cases

Delhi reported 699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 percent on Sunday, according to data shared by the city government's health department. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 cases mounted  to 20,14,637. The death toll stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated. Four people suffering from COVID-19 died in the city. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.

Apr 10, 2023 9:38 AM

COVID updates | Nationwide mock drills at hospitals today

A nationwide mock drill will be conducted at hospitals to take stock of the country's preparedness against rising coronavirus infection. The mock drills will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. 

In a review meeting held on April 7, In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review the preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Apr 10, 2023 9:31 AM
