COVID-19 LIVE update: Active cases jumps to over 37,000, second day of mock drills today

Time for India to update COVID-19 vaccine against latest variant: Former AIIMS director
India may have to update its COVID-19 booster shots with the latest strain of the coronavirus, similar to flu vaccines, according to renowned pulmonologist and former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Read more here
COVID-19 LIVE updates | Mock drills conducted at Goa Medical College: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane
COVID-19 in India | Conduct COVID tests and provide medicines at village level to infected people: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Andhra Pradesh officials to be fully prepared to face medical exigencies. He instructed officials to conduct COVID tests and provide medicines at the village level itself to the affected people.
“If patients of acute and long-term diseases fall prey to the virus, they should be immediately shifted to hospitals,” said Reddy in a statement on Monday night.
COVID-19 India | Nationwide mock drills underway
At the Delhi government-run hospitals, the exercise is being undertaken today.
"The exercise is underway at our hospital. This will test our Covid preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen and other healthcare logistics requirements to deal with any eventuality in view of a rising number of COVID-19 and influenza-type cases," a senior doctor at the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital told PTI.
COVID-19 LIVE update | Time for India to update its vaccines against latest strains, doctor says
COVID-19 health bulletin | Weekly positivity rate at 3.81%
India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 37,093. Daily positivity rate is at 2.88 percent while weekly is at 3.81 percent.
IN PICS | Surat hospitals hold mock drills, take stock on COVID-19 preparedness
India COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 95 positive cases
Mumbai reported one death and 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, per the BMC's daily health bulletin. Out of these, 28 patients were hospitalised on April 10 while the city conducted mock drills in certain hospitals.
COVID-19 India update | 21 new deaths reported in 24 hours
India reported 21 deaths in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 5,31,000.
While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, six were reconciled in Kerala, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
COVID-19 India update | Recovery rate at 98.37%
Total recoveries in India stand at 4,42,00,079 after 3,761 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccines | 358 doses administered in the past 24 hours
COVID-19 in India | Mock drills underway across the nation
India reported 5,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 37,093. The death rate is 2.88 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.81 percent. The nation also reported 3,761 recoveries since yesterday.
COVID cases in Maharashtra | 328 new cases, one death reported on Monday
Maharashtra reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Active caseload now stands at 4,667.