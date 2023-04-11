COVID-19 LIVE update: Active cases jumps to over 37,000, second day of mock drills today

COVID-19 LIVE update: Active cases jumps to over 37,000, second day of mock drills today
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 11, 2023 1:37 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

COVID-19 LIVE update | Hospitals across India will witness another day of mock drills to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness. In the past 24 hours, India reported 5,676 new positive cases and 21 deaths. Amid the sudden spike in cases, face masks have been made compulsory across India including in Haryana, Kerala and civic hospitals in Mumbai. Follow COVID-19 updates here:

Live Updates

Time for India to update COVID-19 vaccine against latest variant: Former AIIMS director

India may have to update its COVID-19 booster shots with the latest strain of the coronavirus, similar to flu vaccines, according to renowned pulmonologist and former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Read more here

Apr 11, 2023 1:37 PM

COVID-19 LIVE updates | Mock drills conducted at Goa Medical College: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Apr 11, 2023 1:04 PM

COVID-19 in India | Conduct COVID tests and provide medicines at village level to infected people: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Andhra Pradesh officials to be fully prepared to face medical exigencies. He instructed officials to conduct COVID tests and provide medicines at the village level itself to the affected people.

“If patients of acute and long-term diseases fall prey to the virus, they should be immediately shifted to hospitals,” said Reddy in a statement on Monday night.

Apr 11, 2023 12:54 PM

COVID-19 India | Nationwide mock drills underway

At the Delhi government-run hospitals, the exercise is being undertaken today.

"The exercise is underway at our hospital. This will test our Covid preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen and other healthcare logistics requirements to deal with any eventuality in view of a rising number of COVID-19 and influenza-type cases," a senior doctor at the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital told PTI.

Apr 11, 2023 12:39 PM

COVID-19 LIVE update | Time for India to update its vaccines against latest strains, doctor says

India may have to update its COVID-19 booster shots with the latest strain of the coronavirus, similar to flu vaccines, according to renowned pulmonologist and former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. US and UK have already updated their vaccines to include both old and new strains. Read more here.

Apr 11, 2023 12:25 PM

COVID-19 health bulletin | Weekly positivity rate at 3.81%

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 37,093. Daily positivity rate is at 2.88 percent while weekly is at 3.81 percent.

Apr 11, 2023 12:07 PM

IN PICS | Surat hospitals hold mock drills, take stock on COVID-19 preparedness

Apr 11, 2023 11:56 AM

India COVID-19 update | Mumbai reports 95 positive cases

Mumbai reported one death and 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, per the BMC's daily health bulletin. Out of these, 28 patients were hospitalised on April 10 while the city conducted mock drills in certain hospitals.

Apr 11, 2023 11:40 AM

COVID-19 India update | 21 new deaths reported in 24 hours

India reported 21 deaths in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 5,31,000.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, six were reconciled in Kerala, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Apr 11, 2023 11:36 AM

COVID-19 in Gurugram: Healthcare workers conduct mock drills to check for COVID-19 preparedness

Apr 11, 2023 11:27 AM

COVID-19 India update | Recovery rate at 98.37%

Total recoveries in India stand at 4,42,00,079 after 3,761 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Apr 11, 2023 11:16 AM

COVID-19 vaccines | 358 doses administered in the past 24 hours

Apr 11, 2023 11:03 AM

COVID-19 in India | Mock drills underway across the nation

Apr 11, 2023 10:47 AM

COVID updates | India reports 5,676 new cases, active cases at 37,093

India reported 5,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 37,093. The death rate is 2.88 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.81 percent. The nation also reported 3,761 recoveries since yesterday.

Apr 11, 2023 10:35 AM

COVID cases in Maharashtra | 328 new cases, one death reported on Monday

Maharashtra reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Active caseload now stands at 4,667.

Apr 11, 2023 10:26 AM