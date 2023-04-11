COVID-19 LIVE update: Active cases jumps to over 37,000, second day of mock drills today

COVID-19 India update | Recovery rate at 98.37%
Total recoveries in India stand at 4,42,00,079 after 3,761 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccines | 358 doses administered in the past 24 hours
COVID-19 in India | Mock drills underway across the nation
India reported 5,676 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 37,093. The death rate is 2.88 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 3.81 percent. The nation also reported 3,761 recoveries since yesterday.
COVID cases in Maharashtra | 328 new cases, one death reported on Monday
Maharashtra reported 328 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Active caseload now stands at 4,667.
COVID-19 in India l Avoid hugging, kissing or shaking hands: Indian Medical Association
In a statement released on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has attributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India to a relaxation of COVID-appropriate behaviours among individuals. The IMA has recommended people wear masks in crowded places and avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands.
COVID-19 Update | U.S. ends national emergency on COVID-19
US President Joe Biden on Monday ended America's COVID-19 emergency, the White House announced.
India COVID-19 update | Bihar to purchase COVID-19 vaccines
Bihar government will purchase COVID-19 vaccines to continue its vaccination drive, even if it does not get the Centre's support, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.
Coronavirus in India | 15 COVID-19 deaths reported in a a day
As many as 15 more people died because of the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 LIVE | India sees nearly 80% spike in weekly cases
COVID-19 infections saw a 79 percent spike in India in the past week, with over 36,000 new cases added to the tally, News 18 reported on Tuesday. With 36,250 fresh cases this week, the country reportedly recorded the highest increase in weekly count in nearly seven months. A week prior to that, 20,293 cases were reported in the country.
Masks now mandatory in Mumbai civic hospitals | Details here
Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday that wearing masks will be mandatory in all BMC hospitals in Mumbai for employees, patients and visitors starting April 11, Tuesday. The BMC also advised elderly to cover their face in crowded places. Read more here
Delhi reports 484 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%
Delhi recorded 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 percent on Monday. This positivity rate means that nearly one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.
Active COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 37,093, as per the Union health ministry's data on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the infection rose to 5,31,000 in India.