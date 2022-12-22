Omicron New Variant BF.7 Live Updates: PM Modi to hold review meeting, India's active COVID caseload drops to 3,402

English
Homehealthcare News

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 22, 2022 11:29 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Omicron variant, coronavirus outbreak, COVID cases in India LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya warned that "COVID is not over yet". Top health experts have urged people to use a mask and sanitisers, and take precautionary vaccine doses. Several states have also ramped up testing and screening at airports. Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 situation in India here.

Live Updates

Dec 22, 2022 11:29 AM

What should one do to protect themselves from COVID-19?

> Use masks
> Use sanitisers
> Get vaccinated, take booster dose
> Get youself tested if you suspect COVID-19 symptoms

"Even if there's one case, it can spread. The government instructed to conduct genome sequencing of every sample. If not vaccinated, take vaccine, if you feel symptoms get a test done. Case rise should be monitored regularly. Avoid crowded places,check blood sugar levels regularly," Dr P Saple said.

Dec 22, 2022 11:25 AM

India 'must be cautious'

Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital & Health Expert, said: "Rise of COVID cases in other countries including China maybe due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive. Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious." Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said "COVID is not over yet" and that he has directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

Dec 22, 2022 11:14 AM

COVID-19 in India: How many cases were reported today?

India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The number of deaths due to the infections mounted to 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Dec 22, 2022 11:03 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair a review meeting over COVID situation 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to chair a meeting to review COVID situation and preparedness in the state today afternoon before the State cabinet meeting in the evening.

Dec 22, 2022 10:58 AM

How India is stepping up its fight against COVID-19?

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated with booster doses. Several states have also ramped up screening at airports.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.  There has been a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and some other countries.

Dec 22, 2022 10:31 AM

Why is COVID-19 making headlines now?

Several countries including China, South Korea, Japan and the United States are witnessing a sudden spurt in daily COVID-19 cases. It is now feared that the COVID-19 cases could now spillover to India as well. However, health experts in India are taking proactive actions and have appealed to the citizen to not panic.

In China, Omicron subvariant BF.7 is believed to be driving the current surge of COVID cases in the country. According reports, hospitals are overwhelmed in China due to the spike in infections, while charges have been hiked in crematoriums. There are also reports of fever drug shortage the country.

"Rise of COVID cases in other countries including China maybe due to poor vaccination, not having good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive. Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital & Health Expert, was quoted by ANI as saying

Dec 22, 2022 10:30 AM