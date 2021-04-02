Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing positive for COVID

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that 36,71,242 vaccinations were done on April 1. A total of 6,87,89,138 vaccine doses have been administered till date, said the ministry.

Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus last week.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

Today's Data Highlights:

- 81.5k new cases in India, 469 new deaths, 50.4k new recoveries, 30.6k rise in active cases

- Active cases in India now over 6 lakh.

- New cases more than 80k for the first time in 6 months. Highest in 183 days. New deaths highest in 117 days

- Maharashtra reports 43.2k new cases, Chhattisgarh 4.6k, Karnataka 4.2k

- Maharashtra reports 249 new deaths, Punjab 58, Chhattisgarh 34

- 14 states/UTs report more than 1k new cases

- Highest new cases in Maharashtra. New deaths highest in 147 days.

- 11.1 lakh new tests. Positivity rate rises to 7.3%. Maharashtra 23.57%

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, has received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

India has reported 81,466 new cases, while 50,356 have been discharged, shows the data released by the health ministry. 469 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Death toll: 1,63,396

Union Cabinet Secretary will hold a meeting today with representatives of 11 states that are showing a surge in cases. #ANI

Offline classes for sixth to ninth standard in Karnataka have been cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Offline classes for sixth to ninth standard in Karnataka cancelled due to surge in Covid cases, @nimmasuresh office has said. — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) April 2, 2021

