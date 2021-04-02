  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised few days after testing positive for COVID

Updated : April 02, 2021 11:37 AM IST

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine," said Alia Bhatt.
Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus last week.
Published : April 02, 2021 08:59 AM IST

