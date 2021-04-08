Coronavirus Live News Updates: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray take second COVID vaccine dose today

Vaccine shortage only in Mumbai & not in Delhi, says Fortis MD & CEO

We are facing challenges since yesterday, April 7, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccinations, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, on Thursday. Raghuvanshi also said that the stock of vaccines exhausted in the Mumbai vaccination centre. The problem of vaccine shortage is only in Mumbai and not in Delhi.

