Coronavirus Live News Updates: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray take second COVID vaccine dose today

Coronavirus Live News Updates: Over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country with more than 13 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. In a statement, it said the total number of8,83,72,277 doses include 89,65,839 given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who got the first dose and 54,04,837 to HCWs who took the second dose.
Apr 8, 2021
12:24
In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 PM on Friday to 6 AM on Monday in all urban areas of MP. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after the meeting of the crisis management group. We're making containment areas in big cities: MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Apr 8, 2021
12:18
60 staff of Chandra Layout Police station in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19
Apr 8, 2021
12:10
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes a second dose of the COVID vaccine today.
Apr 8, 2021
11:45
Vaccine shortage only in Mumbai & not in Delhi, says Fortis MD & CEO
We are facing challenges since yesterday, April 7, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccinations, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, on Thursday. Raghuvanshi also said that the stock of vaccines exhausted in the Mumbai vaccination centre. The problem of vaccine shortage is only in Mumbai and not in Delhi.
The Centre is cooperating with the state government in this tough time of pandemic. We all have to come together and fight this menace. State and Centre both have to come together and find out a way to fight the pandemic: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Apr 8, 2021
11:19
We should fight COVID-19 together. The Centre is alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's hospitals. This isn't an issue, the issue is that we've to vaccinate more and more people soon: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Apr 8, 2021
11:16
The Chief Minister had written to the Centre that vaccination should be opened for all. We've made two more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults. Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at health care facilities: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Apr 8, 2021
11:00
Doon School declared a restricted zone after 12 COVID-19 positive cases found here. Entry and exit to and from the school restricted, essential goods will be supplied here. Testings will be done here. Four more areas, besides Doon School, declared restricted zones: Dehradun district magistrate
Apr 8, 2021
10:39
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend today's meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Covid situation. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to attend the meeting with PM Modi: Sources
Apr 8, 2021
10:29
India reports 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, 59,258 discharges, and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,29,28,574
Total recoveries: 1,18,51,393
Active cases: 9,10,319
Death toll: 1,66,862
Apr 8, 2021
09:58
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern temporarily suspends entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive COVID-19 cases arriving from there. The suspension starts on April 11 and will be in place until April 28: Reuters
Apr 8, 2021
09:42
25,26,77,379 samples tested for COVID-19, up to April 7. Of these, 12,37,781 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Apr 8, 2021
09:21
More than 9 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, till now: Health Ministry
Sister Nisha Sharma, who inoculated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says, "I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and vaccinate him."
Apr 8, 2021
08:50
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today.