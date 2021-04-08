  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Live News Updates: PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray take second COVID vaccine dose today

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 08, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Coronavirus Live News Updates: Over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country with more than 13 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. In a statement, it said the total number of8,83,72,277 doses include 89,65,839 given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who got the first dose and 54,04,837 to HCWs who took the second dose.

