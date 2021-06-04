  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: India records 1.32 lakh new cases, 2,713 fresh fatalities; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 04, 2021 10:19:20 IST

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

