Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: India records 1.32 lakh new cases, 2,713 fresh fatalities; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Here are the key points from today's Union health ministry data

- 1.32 lakh new cases, 2713 new deaths, 2.07 lakh new recoveries, 77.4k dip in active cases

- Deaths below 3k for the 2nd consecutive day, below 4k for the 9th day. New cases below 2 lakh for the 8th consecutive day

- New deaths lowest in 41 days

- 7 day moving average of new cases now below 1.5 lakh (1.46 lakh)

- Tamil Nadu reports 24.4k new cases, Kerala 18.85k, Karnataka 18.32k, Maharashtra 15.23k

- Maharashtra reports 643 new deaths, Karnataka 514, Tamil Nadu 460

- 4 states report rise in active cases, including 3 North East states

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -32% (world average is -15%)

- 28.75 lakh new vaccinations. 22.41 crore total. 26.38 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 2.38 lakh second dose

- 20.75 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 6.38% (6.21%% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 10% for the 11th consecutive day

- Test positivity rate: Nagaland 20.57%%, Goa 19%, Kerala 15.3%, West Bengal 11.87%, Tamil Nadu 11.23%. Uttar Pradesh 0.39% Delhi 0.78%, Jharkhand 0.89%, Bihar 1.06%