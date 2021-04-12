  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus Live & News Updates: Worst not over for Mumbai, says Dr Shashank Joshi

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 12, 2021 09:12 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus Live & News Updates: The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections, threatening to stretch the health infrastructure to the brink. A massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday. The active caseload was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020 and had dipped to 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021, before rising again.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement