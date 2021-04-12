Coronavirus Live & News Updates: Worst not over for Mumbai, says Dr Shashank Joshi

Coronavirus Live & News Updates: The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections, threatening to stretch the health infrastructure to the brink. A massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday. The active caseload was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020 and had dipped to 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021, before rising again.

India reports 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges, & 904 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,35,27,717 Total recoveries: 1,21,56,529 Total recoveries: 1,21,56,529 Active cases: 12,01,009 Active cases: 12,01,009 Death toll: 1,70,179 Death toll: 1,70,179 Share: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to meet officials of the finance department at 11 am. He has a meeting with the task force at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to meet traders associations today. Share: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hits out at the government over the rising COVID-19 cases. "One day the government calls the vaccination drive a ‘festival’ (utsav). On another day, it calls the drive ‘the second war’. Which is it?" he asks. Remember, the day after the PM had announced the first lockdown, he claimed that the war against Covid will be won in 21 days, as compared to the Mahabharata war that was won in 18 days? What happened to that war? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 12, 2021 Share: Odisha: Gajapati district administration sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi for violating the COVID-related guidelines after a large number of people thronged the halls to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu movie 'Vakeel Saab' on Sunday. Share: Maharashtra: COVID vaccination will resume at 62 out of 71 private hospitals in Mumbai today, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Vaccination was halted at 71 private hospitals in Mumbai for two days - April 10 and April 11. Vaccination was halted at 71 private hospitals in Mumbai for two days - April 10 and April 11. Share: Madhya Pradesh: Locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed on Saturday & Sunday in view of rising COVID cases in the state. "Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended," a local said yesterday. "Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended," a local said yesterday. Share: