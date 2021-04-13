  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 14 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, BJP MP Sarj Pandey test positive

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus LIVE updates: On the second day of the 'Tika Utsav' vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered on Monday, taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Many workplace vaccination centres became operational across the country in the government and private sector, the ministry said.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement