Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, BJP MP Sarj Pandey test positive

Coronavirus LIVE updates: On the second day of the 'Tika Utsav' vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered on Monday, taking the cumulative doses given in the country to 10,82,92,423 so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Many workplace vaccination centres became operational across the country in the government and private sector, the ministry said.
Apr 13, 2021
11:29
BJP MP Saroj Pandey tests positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi
Apr 13, 2021
11:20
Union Minister Santosh Gangwar tests positive for COVID-19.
आप को अवगत करना चाहता हूं कि, मेरी "कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव" आई है। मुझे किसी भी प्रकार का सिमटम नहीं है, निवेदन है कि मुझसे संपर्क में आये सभी लोग, कृपया कोरोना सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें। हम सब मिलकर इस महामारी से जीत हासिल करेंगें। धन्यवाद ।
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa calls an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. "There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till May 2 hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," he says.
Apr 13, 2021
10:25
25,92,07,108 samples have been tested for #COVID19 in the country up to April 12 including 14,00,122 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Apr 13, 2021
10:07
Indian drug giant CIPLA said that it has scaled up the production of Remdesvir by 2X from the last wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
CIPLA said it is also facing a shortage of drug Tocilizumab given the spike in cases and a surge in demand. "We are working closely with Cipla’s partner in taking necessary steps to ensure availability. We expect intermittent supplies as demand outstrips supply. We expect some more receipts of supply at the earliest," CIPLA said.
Apr 13, 2021
09:56
Jammu & Kashmir: Devotees arrive at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on the first day of Navratri, amid COVID-19 protocols in place.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V: Russian Direct Investment Fund