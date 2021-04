Coronavirus News Live Updates: India reported over 2.34 lakh total cases on Saturday, the highest number of cases to date. Total cases so far stand at 1.45 crore. Active cases surged by over 1 lakh in the last 24 hours.

The death toll rose by 1,341 in the last 24 hours and the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.21 percent.

Nearly 12 crore people have been vaccinated so far, with 30 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate has raised to nearly 12 percent, against 11 percent on the previous day. Our recovery rate, however, dipped to 87.22 percent from 87.80 percent.

Total cases: 1.45 crore

Total active cases: 16.80 lakhs

Total recoveries: 1.27 crore

Total deaths: 1.76 lakhs

Total tests (24 hours): 14.95 lakhs

Total vaccination: 11.99 crore

Guatemala blocks travel from Brazil, UK and South Africa in new COVID measure

Guatemala will restrict entry to visitors who have recently been to Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa in an effort to control a jump in coronavirus cases, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday. The measure will go into effect on Saturday and last through April 30, applying to tourists who have been to those countries within the prior two weeks, Giammattei said in a public address.

5,039 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 39 die

With the addition of 5,039 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,06,093, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said. As 39 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,864. Thane district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.69 percent now, he added. So far, 3,42,069 patients have recuperated, which took the recovery rate to 84.23 percent. There are 57,160 active cases of coronavirus in the district at present, the official said.

Life comes to halt as weekend curfew underway in Delhi

Life in the national capital has come to a halt as the city grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases observed weekend curfew, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions. The weekend curfew aimed at breaking chain of spiralling coronavirus infections was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

CM Kejriwal to review COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation as the national capital has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for COVID-19 management, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also attend the meeting.

Rapid rise of Covid 2.0 means it will be less protracted: Report

The rapid spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in India means that it will be less protracted too with 40 percent of India's population estimated to develop antibodies by the end of April. A research by Credit Suisse estimates that the faster the second wave rises, the faster it should fall. The analysis notes that the area under the curve matters, as the infection fatality rate is still 0.05 percent against an all-cause mortality rate of 0.7 percent.

Covid 2.0 may claim 2,320 lives per day in India by June: Report

The lethal second wave of Coronavirus will likely claim nearly 1,750-2,320 lives per day in India by the first week of June 2021, if proper steps are not immediately taken to curb its spread, warned a report by the Lancet Covid-19 Commission. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will likely remain the most affected, according to the report titled "Managing India's second Covid-19 wave: Urgent steps".

