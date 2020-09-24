Coronavirus Live News: Active COVID cases fall for 6th day, recovery rate rises to 81%

Trump says may block stricter FDA guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political. Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could be ready for distribution ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the US Food and Drug Administration would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process to rush out a vaccine.

Trump, however, questioned why a vaccine would need to be delayed and said such a proposal by the FDA would appear to be politically-driven. "We're looking at that and that has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White House news conference, when asked about the Post report.