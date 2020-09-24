  • SENSEX
Coronavirus Live News: Active COVID cases fall for 6th day, recovery rate rises to 81%

CNBC-TV18 | Published: September 24, 2020 11:18 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus Live News: India's Covid-19 case tally crosses 57-lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated and 91,149 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

