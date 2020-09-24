Coronavirus Live News: Active COVID cases fall for 6th day, recovery rate rises to 81%

Puducherry adds 668 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises
Puducherry has logged 668 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 24,895, a top health department official said. As many six patients including four women succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, taking the death toll to 487, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.
Of the 24,895 COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, there were 5,097 active cases while 19,311 patients had recovered. (Input from PTI)
IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years
The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some USD 90 billion in total financing to 79 countries, including 20 in Latin America, since the start of the health crisis, an IMF spokeswoman said.
It is continuing to work with member countries on how to contain the pandemic and mitigate its economic impact, First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto told an online event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. ”We’re trying to preserve our financial firepower,” Okamoto said. ”We’re talking about a … return to growth that’s going to take a few years, and many countries along the way that are probably going to need assistance.” Continue reading
Possible virus vulnerability discovered; about 20% of people with COVID-19 remain asymptomatic
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. ”Pocket” in virus’ spike protein could be treatment target
The spike protein on the novel coronavirus that helps it break into healthy cells has a tiny ”pocket” that could make it vulnerable to antiviral drugs, researchers have discovered. Using a powerful imaging technique called electron cryo-microscopy, they studied the molecular structure of the virus and found the pocket, with a small molecule, linoleic acid (LA), buried inside. Click here to read more
Trump says may block stricter FDA guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political. Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could be ready for distribution ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the US Food and Drug Administration would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process to rush out a vaccine.
Trump, however, questioned why a vaccine would need to be delayed and said such a proposal by the FDA would appear to be politically-driven. ”We’re looking at that and that has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it,” Trump told a White House news conference, when asked about the Post report. Read more
Today's Data Highlights:
- Fall in active cases for sixth day in a row
- After 5 days of a fall in active cases, Maharashtra reports a rise
- Recoveries in Tamil Nadu cross 5 lakh. Recovery rate now over 90% (90.1%). UP recoveries cross 3 lakh (recovery rate: 81.9%)
- Daily tests over 1 million again after 3 days (11.56 lakh tests) conducted yesterday
India's total COVID cases
COVID-19 India Latest Updates:
1. Active cases fall by nearly 2,000; recoveries rise by more than 87,000
2. Active cases fall for 6th straight day; recoveries more than total additions
3. In the last five days, active cases decline by 51,372
4. Deaths rises by more than 1,000 for consecutive 23 days
5. Total cases rise 86,508, active falls 1,995; recoveries up 87,374 and deaths up 1,129
6. Total cases at 57.32 lakh, active at 9.66 lkah, recoveries at 46.75 lakh and deaths at 91,149
7. Total tests above 11 lakh; it's at 11.56 lakh v/s yesterday's 9.53 lakh
8. Recovery rate rises to 81.55% v/s yesterday's 81.25%
9. Positivity rate slips below 17%; it's at 16.86% v/s yesterday's 17.15%
Coronavirus News LIVE update: Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,712
The COVID19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,712 on Thursday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Twenty new patients were detected during contact tracing, while one has travel history, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 46 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,759
Fortysix more people, including 14 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID19 in Mizoram, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,759 on Thursday, an official said. Thirtythree cases were reported from Aizawl district, 11 from Lunglei and one case each was reported from Serchhip and Mamit districts, according to an official statement by the state Information and Public Relations department.
Coronavirus News Live updates: COVID awareness week in Ganjam district
The Ganjam district administration has decided to observe a COVID awareness week from Thursday to tell the people about the importance of social distancing and wearing of mask, an official said. Door to door health screening to identify suspected COVID19 patients, ramping up of coronavirus tests, awareness rallies will be organised in panchayat level and social distancing and COVID awareness chariots will be moved across the district during the week, said District Collector V A Kulange.
Testing Update: 6,74,36,031 samples tested up to September 23 for Covid-19. Of these, 11,56,569 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Coronavirus In Maharashtra: 2,061 prisoners and 421 jail staff tested positive for Covid-19 in prisons across Maharashtra. Six prisoners and five jail staff died of the disease so far, said State Prison Department.
Prime Minister on Micro-Containment Zones
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked states to press on with full strength in opening economic activities alongside fighting the coronavirus pandemic and suggested that they should now focus on "micro-containment zones" to curb the disease.
In a review meeting through video conference with chief ministers and representatives of seven states with a high burden of Covid-19 cases, Modi said having micro containment zones will help states in dealing with the spread of the infection and also allow normal activities to continue.
The prime minister also questioned the efficacy of one or two-day local lockdowns imposed by certain states from time to time and asked them to reassess as to how effective they are in curbing the disease.
4 Lucknow hospitals violate Covid-protocol: Four private hospitals were issued notices for alleged non-adherence to Covid protocols after the recent deaths of 48 coronavirus patients, an official said. A notice has been issued to the hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act and they have to send details. The protocol for the non-COVID hospital is that if any patient in serious condition arrives there, then he/she should be put in the holding/trial area and the treatment should begin, the official said.