Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 1.2 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Total cases: 1,19,08,910

Total recoveries: 1,12,95,023

Active cases: 4,52,647

Death toll: 1,61,240

Total vaccination: 5,81,09,773

Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28: Here’s all you need to know

Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Though there won’t be restrictions on movement at night, gathering at public places will be prohibited. For more details, click here.

Maharashtra: Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation imposes weekend restrictions

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Mumbai imposes weekend (Saturday-Sunday) restrictions from today until further orders, ANI reported. All establishments, except essential services, to remain closed and restaurants to offer takeaway services only. The Kalyan-Dombivali district logged 825 new cases, while three people died due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Cases continue to surge in India

With 80 percent of daily new cases, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to exhibit a spike. India is second globally with total vaccination coverage more than 5.8 crore. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have crossed total of 5 million doses administered.

Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections

India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 percent, the data stated.

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

WHO asking rich countries to donate 10M vaccines

The head of the World Health Organization is asking rich countries to donate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccines so the UN health agency can reach its goal of vaccination in all countries within the first 100 days of 2021. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says supply problems faced by the UN-backed effort COVAX, which aims to provide vaccines to all countries, means that about 20 countries are still awaiting their first doses of vaccines from the program.