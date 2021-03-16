  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India records biggest single-day COVID-19 vaccination tally of over 30 lakh; total cases rise by over 24k

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 16, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 vaccination tally of over 30 lakh in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total cases rose by over 24,000, while active cases also jumped by nearly 4,500.

