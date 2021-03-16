Coronavirus LIVE: India records biggest single-day COVID-19 vaccination tally of over 30 lakh; total cases rise by over 24k

COVID-19 India Updates: Key Points

-Rise In Total Cases Lower Vs Last 3 Days, But Remains Above 24,000; It’s Up 24,492

-Active Cases Rise By 4,170 & Recoveries By 20,191 In Last 24 Hours

-Increase In Deaths Above 100 For 7th Straight Day; It’s Up 131

-Recovery Rate Falls To 96.65% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.96%

-Single-Day Vaccination Tally At 30.39 Lk; The Biggest Single-day Tally So Far

-Single-day Testing Back Above 8 Lk; It’s 8.73 Lk Vs Prev Day’s 7.04 Lk

-Total Cases At 1.14 Cr, Active 2.23 Lk, Recoveries 1.10 Cr & Deaths 1.59 Lk