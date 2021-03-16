Coronavirus LIVE: India records biggest single-day COVID-19 vaccination tally of over 30 lakh; total cases rise by over 24k

Coronavirus LIVE: India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 vaccination tally of over 30 lakh in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total cases rose by over 24,000, while active cases also jumped by nearly 4,500.
Mar 16, 2021
09:38
Global COVID-19 tally over 12 cr; death toll near 27 lakh
Share:
Mar 16, 2021
09:28
COVID-19 India Updates: Key Points
-Rise In Total Cases Lower Vs Last 3 Days, But Remains Above 24,000; It’s Up 24,492
-Active Cases Rise By 4,170 & Recoveries By 20,191 In Last 24 Hours
-Increase In Deaths Above 100 For 7th Straight Day; It’s Up 131
-Recovery Rate Falls To 96.65% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.96%
-Single-Day Vaccination Tally At 30.39 Lk; The Biggest Single-day Tally So Far
-Single-day Testing Back Above 8 Lk; It’s 8.73 Lk Vs Prev Day’s 7.04 Lk
-Total Cases At 1.14 Cr, Active 2.23 Lk, Recoveries 1.10 Cr & Deaths 1.59 Lk
Share:
Mar 16, 2021
09:20
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive. Our team of journalists will keep you abreast with all the latest updates and developments on the deadly virus and measures administrative officials are taking in hotspot zones.