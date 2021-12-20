Coronavirus Latest Updates: India's daily tally at 6,563; active cases lowest in 572 days at 82,267

India's Omicron COVID count rose to 153 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six and Gujarat logged four more cases of the new variant of coronavirus, respectively. According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said. While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated. While Omicron was first reported in South Africa on November 24, India's first two cases of this heavily mutated version of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Here are the latest updates:

India reports 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 82,267; the lowest in 572 days, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

# Five new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed on December 19 in the state. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru, says Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.

# Gujarat reports four new Omicron cases; tally rises to 11

Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the state's count of the persons infected with this strain to eleven, officials said. A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant found in the state. The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

# Dr Anthony Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

The COVID-19 omicron variant is just raging around the world, the White House's top medical adviser said on Sunday, and President Joe Biden is planning to give a stark warning of what the winter will look for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county's leading infectious disease expert, said that the real problem for the US hospital system is that we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.