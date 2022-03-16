India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,98,938, while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 0.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 percent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent, the ministry said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, it said. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.44 percent.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked US regulators on Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently, the US urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

# Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years, at Rukmini Gaon Baalika Vidyalay High School in Guwahati.

# Karnataka: COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years and for everyone above 60 years of age begins today, across the country.

# PM Narendra Modi urges the eligible population to get vaccinated against Covid-19

- Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated.

- In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India's vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger.

- Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID-related precautions.

The COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. The vaccine to be administered to the above age group would be Biological E's Corbevax. Mandaviya urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above to get vaccinated. According to official sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group.

# Today's Data Highlights

- 2,876 new cases, 98 new deaths (44 new, 54 backlog), 3,884 new recoveries, 1,106 fall in active cases

- Deaths (including backlog) below 100 for the 5th consecutive day

- 27 of 36 states/UTs report 0 new deaths

- New cases below 3K for the 3rd day

- Kerala reports 1,193 new cases, Mizoram 270, Maharashtra 207

- Kerala reports 72 new deaths (including 54 backlog), Punjab 12, Maharashtra 4

- 9 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -38% (world average is +6%)

- 18.92 lakh new vaccinations. 180.61 crore total. 1.18 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 12.15 lakh second dose. 0.67 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 3.96 lakh second dose. 0.97 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 81.7 crore fully vaccinated

- 7.53 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 0.37% (0.38% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 10.91%, Kerala 4.34%, Sikkim 1.89%

- Test positivity rate below 1% for the 16th day. Below 0.5% for the 5th day

# India reports 2,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,884 recoveries, and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 32,811 (0.08%)

Daily positivity rate: 0.38%

Total recoveries: 4,24,50,055

Death toll: 5,16,072

India began the COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the above age group is Biological E's Corbevax. Also, the government has allowed precaution doses for all above 60 years, removing the co-morbidity clause. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Monday tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses." Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done.

# Japan set to remove most COVID restrictions as new infections ebb

Japan is set to announce on Wednesday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant continues to ebb. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. GMT, when he is expected to announce the lifting of curbs on March 21, along with a further easing of border measures, local media reported. Tokyo logged 7,836 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down 12% from a week earlier. An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest wave of the pandemic so far.

# 16.29 crore COVID vaccine doses supplied to 98 countries: Govt

India had supplied 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to 98 countries as on February 21, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the vaccine doses were supplied in the form of grants-in-aid, commercial sales by Indian manufacturers and through the GAVI's COVAX facility. "As per the information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, by February 21, 2022, a total of 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to ninety-eight countries," she said. Along with vaccines and medicines, the government has also supplied oxygen concentrators, ventilators, protective gear, thermometers, sampling tubes, swabs, IV fluids, syringes, test kits etc. to 65 countries through the MEA, Pawar added.

# SII seeks Covovax's inclusion in Covid vaccination drive for 12 years and above

Serum Institute of India has urged the Union government to include Covovax in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme for inoculating those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Tuesday. The Pune-based SII said it wants to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and is also waiting for directions to supply the vaccine to the Centre but has not mentioned the price. India's drug regulator had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9 and for 18 years and above on December 28.