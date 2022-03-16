Coronavirus Latest Updates: India adds 2,876 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths in 24 hours

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 180.58 crore on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. More than 16 lakh (16,54,073) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, the ministry said. It said more than 2.14 crore (2,14,59,117) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged over 60 years) have so far been administered. A total of 55,35,47,330 first doses and 45,72,97,088 second doses of the COVID vaccines have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across the states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the ministry's data. The ministry further said that cumulatively, 96,75,78,087 first doses and 81,67,93,298 second doses of the vaccines have been administered. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.58 crore (180,58,30,502), it said. In the 15-18 age group, 5,60,32,467 first doses and 3,46,87,314 second doses have been administered.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

# India begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 years

India began the COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday. The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the above age group is Biological E's Corbevax. Also, the government has allowed precaution dose for all above 60 years, removing the co-morbidity clause. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Monday tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses." Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done.

# Japan set to remove most COVID restrictions as new infections ebb

Japan is set to announce on Wednesday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant continues to ebb. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. GMT, when he is expected to announce the lifting of curbs on March 21, along with a further easing of border measures, local media reported. Tokyo logged 7,836 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down 12% from a week earlier. An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest wave of the pandemic so far.

# 16.29 crore COVID vaccine doses supplied to 98 countries: Govt

India had supplied 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to 98 countries as on February 21, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the vaccine doses were supplied in the form of grants-in-aid, commercial sales by Indian manufacturers and through the GAVI's COVAX facility. "As per the information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, by February 21, 2022, a total of 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to ninety-eight countries," she said. Along with vaccines and medicines, the government has also supplied oxygen concentrators, ventilators, protective gear, thermometers, sampling tubes, swabs, IV fluids, syringes, test kits etc. to 65 countries through the MEA, Pawar added.

# SII seeks Covovax's inclusion in Covid vaccination drive for 12 years and above

Serum Institute of India has urged the Union government to include Covovax in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme for inoculating those aged 12 years and above, official sources said on Tuesday. The Pune-based SII said it wants to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and is also waiting for directions to supply the vaccine to the Centre but has not mentioned the price. India's drug regulator had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to Covovax for the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9 and for 18 years and above on December 28.