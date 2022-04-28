India reported 3,303 COVID-19 cases, highest in 47 days, on Thursday, taking the total tally to 4,30,68,799. The active cases increased to 16,980, according to Union health ministry data. The daily cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 46 days.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,23,693 with 39 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22 percent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent as 4,25,28,126 people have recuperated from the disease. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 percent, the ministry said.

Here are the latest updates from the COVID-19 pandemic:

# More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules

Beijing shifted more classes online Thursday in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China's capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week for the virus, with the third due to take place on Friday, and closed down some communities where cases were found. On Thursday, it moved most students in the sprawling Chaoyang district to online learning, with exceptions for middle and high school students who are preparing to take crucial exams that could determine their academic futures.

China's capital Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks on others on Thursday, as most of the city's 22 million residents embarked on more COVID-19 mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. As Beijing rolled out three rounds of mass testing this week across a number of districts, it locked down a number of residential compounds, office blocks and a university after infections were found while shutting some schools, entertainment venues and tourist sites.

# Today's Data Highlights

- 3,303 new cases, 39 new deaths (36 backlog), 2,563 new recoveries, 701 rise in active cases

- New cases above 3,000 for the first time in 46 days. Highest in 47 days

- Delhi reports 1,367 new cases, Haryana 535, Kerala 341

- Kerala reports 36 new deaths (all backlog), Delhi 1, Haryana 1, Uttar Pradesh 1

- 19 states/UTs report a rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +72% (world average is -11%)

- 19.53 lakh new vaccinations. 188.41 crore total. 0.48 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.37 lakh second dose. 0.45 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.39 lakh second dose. 2.95 lakh of 12-14 year olds received their first dose, 5.58 lakh second dose. 2.32 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 85.62 crore fully vaccinated. 100.04 crore have received at least one dose

- 4.97 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 0.66% (0.58% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 7.49%, Delhi 4.5%, Haryana 3.56%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 5.19%, Delhi 4.87%, Haryana 4.02%

- 30 districts reporting weekly test positivity rate above 5%. No district in Kerala now reporting weekly TPR above 10%. (Data till April 26)