Coronavirus Latest Updates: India daily tally highest in 45 days at 2,927; fatalities at 32

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 percent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 percent, the government said. While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# Beijing presses on with mass COVID testing as locked-down Shanghai seethes

The second round of COVID-19 testing in Beijing's largest district began on Wednesday, with this week's campaign to screen most of the Chinese capital's 22 million residents so far detecting less than three dozen new infections a day. Beijing residents have rushed to stock up on food and other supplies as the city races to stop a nascent outbreak and avert a city-wide lockdown like that which has paralysed Shanghai for the past month, leaving some in the Chinese commercial hub of 25 million venting extreme frustration. Authorities in the capital have so far focused on early mass testing, whereas Shanghai waited for a about a month before launching a city-wide screening campaign.

# Today's Data Highlights

- 2,927 new cases, 32 new deaths, 2,252 new recoveries, 643 rise in active cases

- New cases 444 (17.88%) higher than the previous day

- New cases highest in 45 days

- New cases above 2,000 for the 8th day

- Delhi reports 1,204 new cases, Haryana 517, Kerala 255

- Kerala reports 26 new deaths (all backlog), Maharashtra 4

- 21 states/UTs report a rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +89% (the world average is -7%)

- 21.97 lakh new vaccinations. 188.19 crore total. 0.51 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.41 lakh second dose. 0.52 lakh of 15-18-year-olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.68 lakh second dose. 4.04 lakh of 12-14-year-olds received their first dose, 6.2 lakh second dose. 2.6 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 85.47 crore fully vaccinated. 99.99 crore Indians have received at least one dose.

- 5.05 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 0.58% (0.55% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 18.08%, Haryana 4.94%, Delhi 4.64%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 11.13%, Delhi 5.03%, Haryana 3.94%

- 34 districts reporting weekly test positivity rate above 5% (Data till April 25)