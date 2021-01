The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also hit India's Republic Day celebrations with a shortened event to take place at Rajpath today. The parade will see no chief guest and very few spectators. Even as India celebrates a different 72nd R-Day amid the pandemic, we bring to you the latest updates on coronavirus from across the country and beyond. Stay tuned.

Latest Updates:

Bengal reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,68,355 on Monday as 252 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 10,122, a health bulletin said.

WHO official warns of continued COVID-19 transmission after inoculation

A senior World Health Organization (WHO) official warned of the risk of continued transmission of the novel coronavirus even after large-scale vaccinations in the foreseeable future. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told a virtual press conference on Monday that he doesn't believe the world should start setting elimination or eradication of this virus as the bar for success.

India records 9,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, 117 fatalities in a day

India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. During the same period, 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587. According to the health ministry, 1,03,45,985 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.90 percent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.44 percent. There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.66 percent of the total cases reported so far. It was for the seventh consecutive day that the active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) to supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million vaccine doses

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week on behalf of the British drugmaker, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday. SII has no immediate plans, however, to divert supplies to Europe, even though AstraZeneca has come under pressure from the EU to deliver more shots after announcing a big cut in shipments due to production problems at a Belgian factory.

Will supply vaccines to WHO's COVAX facility: India informs UNSC

India has informed the UN Security Council that it will gradually supply vaccines to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organisation and undertake contractual supplies to various countries in a phased manner, as more than six million doses have been airlifted to nine countries under New Delhi's vaccine diplomacy.

Odisha's COVID tally mounts to 3,34,430

Odisha achieved 92 percent of its first-phase inoculation target by Monday, even as the state's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,34,430 after 130 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said. Though the state government had set a target of vaccinating as many as 1,92,555 healthcare workers in the initial phase, a total of 1,77,090 persons could be inoculated so far, he said.

COVID warriors protest in Kolkota

A group of people who lost their temporary jobs in various hospitals after a decline in the number of new COVID-19 patients across West Bengal took out a rally on Monday in Kolkata demanding permanent employment as per qualifications. They had got the jobs during the peak of the COVID-19. However, the state health department recently decided to terminate their contracts. After losing the employment, the COVID warriors went in a procession to Swasthya Bhawan, the health department headquarters in Salt Lake, to protest against the decision.

148 new cases recorded in Delhi on Monday

Delhi recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nine months, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.31 percent, authorities said. This is for the fourth time that the number of daily cases stood below the 200-mark in January. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, the authorities said on Monday. The active cases tally on Monday stood at 1,694, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Biden reimposes ban on travellers from Europe, adds South Africa to list

President Joe Biden will sign executive action reinstating COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travellers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, the White House announced Monday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also confirmed that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.