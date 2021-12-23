Coronavirus News Latest Updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting amid surge in Omicron cases

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 appears to be having a less severe impact than the earlier variants, a study in South Africa has found. The Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists last month and it has sparked extensive research into its impact. "In South Africa, Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Cheryl Cohen, professor in epidemiology at the University of the Witwatersrand, who shared results of research titled 'Early Assessment of the Severity of the Omicron variant in South Africa' on Wednesday in an online briefing by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). "Likely this is generalizable to other countries in the region in sub-Saharan Africa, which have similar very high levels of previous infections," Cohen said, adding that the picture might not be similar in countries where there are high levels of vaccination with very low levels of previous infections.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting today to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country.

# US Supreme Court agrees to hear disputes to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses and a separate requirement for healthcare workers, reports Reuters.