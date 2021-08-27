Coronavirus Latest Update Live: India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

With 46,759 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Saturday, while the count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll has climbed to 4,37,370 with 509 more fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am. The number of active cases has now increased to 3,59,775 which comprises 1.10 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 14,876 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The count of daily new cases has stayed below 50,000 for 62 consecutive days now, the ministry said. Also, 17,61,110 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country on Friday, taking the cumulative number of such examinations done so far to 51,68,87,602. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 percent. It has been below three per cent for the last 33 days. (PTI)