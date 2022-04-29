Coronavirus Latest Updates: India adds 3,377 COVID-19 cases, highest in 48 days; Delhi reports 1,490 cases

India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, the highest tally in 48 days; taking the country's total tally to 4,30,72,176. The active caseload rose to 17,801 with an increase of 821 cases in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. Statewise: Delhi reported 1,490 new cases, followed by Haryana at 580, Kerala at 347.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Karnataka recorded 42 new deaths (all backlog), followed by Kerala at 14 (all backlog), and Delhi, Maharashtra at 2 each.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the ministry said.

Here are the latest updates from the coronavirus pandemic:

# Today's Data Highlights

- 3,377 new cases, 60 new deaths (including 56 backlog), 2,496 new recoveries, 821 rise in active cases

- New cases above 3,000 for the second day. Highest in 48 days

- New cases 74 higher (2.24%) than the previous day

- Delhi reports 1,490 new cases, Haryana 580, Kerala 347

- Karnataka reports 42 new deaths (all backlog), Kerala 14 (all backlog), Delhi 2, Maharashtra 2

- 21 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is +61% (world average is -14%)

- 22.81 lakh new vaccinations. 188.65 crore total. 48.19 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 6.45 lakh second dose. 0.56 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 1.63 lakh second dose. 3.97 lakh of 12-14 year olds received their first dose, 7.3 lakh second dose. 2.43 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 85.79 crore fully vaccinated

- 4.74 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 0.71% (0.66% the previous day)

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 10.12%, Delhi 4.62%, Haryana 3.67%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 14.64%, Delhi 4.81%, Haryana 3.90%

- 23 districts reporting weekly test positivity rate above 5%: Mizoram 9, National Capital Region 8. All Kerala districts now reporting weekly TPR below 5% (Data till April 27)

# More than 12 million in Shanghai can leave homes as COVID risk ebbs

As many as 12.38 million Shanghai residents, nearly half the population of China's financial hub, are now in lower-risk areas, meaning they can leave their homes, the government said on Friday. Shanghai, battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak, put the entire city into lockdown at the beginning of the month, though it has cautiously lifted some restrictions on residential areas that have gone two weeks without a positive case. The city classifies each housing unit according to three levels of risk, designating those that have not seen a COVID-19 positive case for 14 days as "prevention zones", allowing residents to go out for "appropriate" activities. "The number of people in the sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen," Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, told a media briefing.