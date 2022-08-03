Coronavirus: India registers over 24% rise in COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths reported

India reported 17,135 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 24.7 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,886 cases, Karnataka with 1,736 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,302 cases and Kerala with 1,057 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 2,735 cases. Almost 14 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 20 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. As many as 19,823 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 47 more people died due to the COVID-19 i nfection in the last 24 hours. As many as 12 deaths were reported in Kerala, five in Maharashtra and Rajasthan and four in West Bengal.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 3.69 percent, which is much higher than 3.34 percent recorded a day earlier. As many as 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

Meghalaya reported the highest daily positivity rate at 23.86 percent. This was followed by Sikkim at 13.70 percent and Himachal Pradesh at 13.57 percent.

According to government data, 23.5 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 204.84 crore. A total of 0.40 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose and 1.94 lakh got their second doses.