Healthcare
Coronavirus: India reports first case in Kerala
Updated : January 30, 2020 02:07 PM IST
So far, there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in at least 21 countries including China, United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Nepal, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UAE and Germany.
In India, arriving passengers are being thermally screened at 21 airports for coronavirus. An evacuation programme is in place to bring Indian nationals from Hubei province back to India.
