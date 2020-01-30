Coronavirus: India reports first case in Kerala

India has reported its first case of coronavirus in Kerala. The patient is a student at Wuhan University and is currently stable.

"One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying at Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the government said in a notification.

So far, there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus in at least 21 countries including China, United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Nepal, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, France, Hong Kong, Macau, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UAE and Germany.

The deadly respiratory virus emerged in the Wuhan area of Hubei province of China and has lead to deaths of over 100 people.