India registered over 17,000 COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week. With 17,073 fresh infections — 45 percent higher than the previous day — the nation's overall caseload has mounted to 4,34,07,046.

Witnessing a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for a few weeks, India had crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, the 12,000 mark on June 16, the 13,000 mark on June 18 and the 17,000-mark on June 24.

COVID-19 situation in India

As of Monday, the daily positivity rate mounted to 5.62 percent and weekly positivity rate reached 3.39 percent. Kerala reported the highest positivity rate at 17.19 percent, followed by Maharashtra at 16.48 percent and Mizoram at 12.68 percent. As many as 107 districts reported weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

This comes as India recorded 21 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's toll to 5,25,020. The death rate now stands at 1.21 percent. Of these 21 deaths, four were reported in Delhi, two each in Punjab and Goa, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, five in Maharashtra and six backlog deaths in Kerala.

The country's active caseload has mounted to 94,420 after 18,44 more active cases were added to the tally in the 24 hours. As of Friday morning, the active cases comprise 0.22 percent of total infections.

Daily and Weekly positivity rate (Image: Health ministry)

Besides, 15,208 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24, pushing the total recoveries to 4,27,87,606. The recovery rate now stands at 98.57 percent.

On the vaccination front, 2,49,646 more vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,97,11,91,329 vaccines have been administered across the country under the national vaccination programme.