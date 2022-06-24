India records 17,336 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike in four months

In a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases, India reported over 17,000 fresh infections — the highest rise in four months (124 days). With 17,336 new cases in the last 24 hours, the nation's overall caseload has mounted to 4,33,62,294.
India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now. The country crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, the 12,000 mark on June 16 and 13,000 mark on June 18.
The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 5,218 infections being reported in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Kerala with 3,890 cases, Delhi with 1,934 cases, Haryana with 872 cases, Karnataka with 858 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,063 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 634 cases.
Meanwhile, India saw a drop in daily COVID-19-related deaths. As many as 13 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, as compared to 38 deaths reported last day. Of these 13 deaths, one each was reported in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, two in Punjab and seven backlog deaths in Kerala.
The country's active caseload has mounted to 88,284 after 4,294 more active cases were added to the tally in the 24 hours. As of Friday morning, the active cases comprise 0.2 percent of total infections.
With this, the country's daily positivity rate jumped to 4.32 percent. Kerala reported the highest positivity rate at 16.97 percent, followed by Goa at 12.35 percent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.07 per cent.
Besides this, 13,029 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,27,49,056. The recovery rate now stands at 98.59 percent.
On the vaccination front, 1,96,77,33,217 crore vaccines have been administered across the country under the nationwide vaccination drive. India administered 13,71,107 vaccines in the last 24 hours.
Health Minister reviews India's COVID-19 situation
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting with the core team of experts on Thursday, news agency ANI said. He reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in the country.
At the meeting, Mandaviya strictly advised authorities to monitor the COVID situation in the country while focusing on vaccination of the elderly population, school-going children and surveillance and genome sequencing. He exhorted to increase the pace of vaccination including booster doses in districts reporting high cases.
"As there are adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups," he said.
He also stressed the need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing (with a higher proportion of RTPCR) and effective COVID-19 surveillance to assess and control the spread of infection in a timely manner. Mandaviya ALSO directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation.
As on date, ten states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat — have over 1,000 active cases.
