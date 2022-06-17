India registered 12,847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest in 112 days and 634 more than the previous day. With fresh cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 4,32,70,577, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Friday.

India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now. The country had crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, and the 12,000 mark on June 16.

Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 4,255 fresh infections -- highest daily count since February 12. This was followed by Kerala with 3,419 cases, Delhi with 1,323 cases, Karnataka with 833 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 552 cases.

Mumbai reported 2,366 new coronavirus-positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day when there were 2,293 infections.

Moreover, 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,24,817, the ministry said. Of these 14 deaths, two were reported in Delhi, one in Karnataka, eight in Kerala, and three in Maharashtra.

COVID-19 cases on June 17

With fresh cases and deaths, the active caseload increased by 4,848 to 63,063. As of Friday, the active cases constituted 0.15 percent of the total caseload.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 positive rate stood at 2.47 percent, the weekly positive rate at 2.41 percent, and the recovery rate at 98.64 percent on Friday. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697.