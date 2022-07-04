Coronavirus in India: 16,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths recorded in 24 hours

India reported 16,135 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 4,35,18,584. Monday's tally was 0.20 percent higher than that reported yesterday. The maximum number of cases were reported in Kerala with the state reporting 3624 cases in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Maharashtra with 2,962 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2672 cases, Karnataka with 826 cases and Delhi 648 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 24 fresh deaths, five were reported in Delhi, six in Maharashtra, one in Mizoram, three in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Kerala reported one fresh death and eight backlog deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in India climbed by 2,153 to 1,13,864. The active caseload comprises 0.26 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

With the fresh tally, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.85 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.74 per cent, according to official data. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 22.12 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 21.43 percent and Kerala at 18.64 percent. Meanwhile, as many as 1,97,98,21,197 vaccination jabs have given till now. A total of 1,78,383 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed four crore on January 25 this year.