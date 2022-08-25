Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 36 deaths reported

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.73 percent, which is higher than 2.62 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.93 lakh new tests were done in a day.

India reported 10,725 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 76 or 0.71 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,913 cases, Karnataka with 1,255 cases, and Delhi with 1,154 cases.

Active cases witnessed a drop by 2,395. Almost 9 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 26 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 13,084 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as six deaths were reported in Delhi, five in Kerala and Maharashtra, three in Karnataka, West Bengal and UP.

Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 20.71 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.26 percent and Meghalaya at 8.54 percent.

According to government data, 23.51 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.82 crores. A total of 0.45 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.87 lakh got their second doses.