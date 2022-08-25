    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 36 deaths reported

    Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 36 deaths reported

    Coronavirus in India: Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 36 deaths reported
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.73 percent, which is higher than 2.62 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.93 lakh new tests were done in a day.

    India reported 10,725 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 76 or 0.71 percent higher than that reported the previous day. The maximum cases were reported in Maharashtra with 1,913 cases, Karnataka with 1,255 cases, and Delhi with 1,154 cases.
    Active cases witnessed a drop by 2,395. Almost 9 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases, whereas 26 states or UTs reported a fall. As many as 13,084 new recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
    Moreover, 36 more people died due to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. As many as six deaths were reported in Delhi, five in Kerala and Maharashtra, three in Karnataka, West Bengal and UP.
    India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.73 percent, which is higher than 2.62 percent recorded a day earlier. Also, 3.93 lakh new tests were done in a day.
    Mizoram reported the highest daily positivity rate at 20.71 percent. This was followed by Goa at 12.26 percent and Meghalaya at 8.54 percent. 
    According to government data, 23.51 lakh new vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number of vaccinations to 210.82 crores. A total of 0.45 lakh people aged above 18 received their first dose, and 1.87 lakh got their second doses.
    Almost 0.41 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose, while 0.74 lakh got their second doses. A total of 19.51 lakh also received their precautionary dose in the last 24 hours. In India, 94.08 crore people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Tags

    coronavirusCOVID-19

    Previous Article

    Pfizer COVID pill shows no benefit in younger adults, says Israeli study

    Next Article

    Delhi sees rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 20% but only 10% hospitalised took booster dose

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng