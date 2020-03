As many as 73 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus cases have been detected in India as of Thursday noon. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 56 are Indians and rest are foreign nationals, as per the Union health ministry. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far. More than 126,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,624 have died, according to Reuters.



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus. "As per available information, there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K; about a 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Gujarat and others who are on longer-term stay visas in Iran for pursuing their livelihood.



Authorities in Pune have warned of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms.



A tour guide from Noida who tested positive for Covid-19 is officially the NCR township's first positive case.



The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



Investor wealth worth over Rs 11 lakh crore was wiped off on Thursday as equity markets crashed amid global equity selloff after World Health Organization termed the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



Tata Sons has asked its employees to avoid even non-essential domestic travel, and limit essential face-to-face meetings to 20 people, as the number of people infected with Covid-19 grows in India.



Two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India.



The Supreme Court refuses to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare.



The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) decides to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, to avoid large gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.



No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain coronavirus threat, top BCCI source says.



The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has urged the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) local chapter to postpone its conferences planned in near future due to coronavirus scare.



A woman doctor from Canada has tested coronavirus positive in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, taking the total of such cases in the state to 10.