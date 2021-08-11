Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: BMC to issues passes to travel in local trains from today

Mini

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 52 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. More than 37 lakh (37,76,765) doses have been administered during the day, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 20,47,733 first doses were administered and 4,05,719 second doses in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 18,20,95,467 people in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,29,39,239 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. As of day-207 of the vaccination drive (August 10), total 37,76,765 vaccine doses were given. Of these, 27,60,199 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 10,16,566 people received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report till 7 PM.