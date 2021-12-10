Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Australia to offer COVID shots to children aged 5-11 from January

Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from JanuaryAustralia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles."This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated," Morrison said in a statement.After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country's vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak.