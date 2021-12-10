0

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Australia to offer COVID shots to children aged 5-11 from January

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from January 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles. "This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated," Morrison said in a statement. After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country's vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak. Pfizer doses will be administered in the initial phase, while regulators assess the suitability of Moderna shots. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

  • South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID wave

     

    South Africa's regulatory authority has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster shot, opening the way for third doses to be administered to battle the current surge driven by the omicron variant. South Africa's new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In the last 24 hours, South Africa recorded 22,391 new cases, up from about 200 per day in early November. More than 90% of the new cases are omicron, according to genetic sequencing surveys. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years and older, six months after they received their second dose. The regulatory body also approved a third dose for people aged 12 years and older who were severely immunocompromised, which may be taken 28 days after their second dose.

