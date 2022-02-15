Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally below 30,000, lowest in 45 days; positivity rate falls to 2.23%

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 173.38 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 40 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. Over 1.72 crore (1,76,27,475) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbodities so far. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic

# Today's Data Highlights

- 27,409 new cases, 347 new deaths, 82,817 new recoveries, 55,755 fall in active cases

- New cases lowest in 45 days

- Deaths below 500 for the 2nd consecutive day

- New cases below 50k for the 3rd day

- Kerala reports 8,989 new cases, Maharashtra 1,966, Madhya Pradesh 1,760

- All states/UTs reporting fewer than 10k new cases. Kerala only state reporting more than 5k

- Kerala reports 178 new deaths (including 61 backlog), Karnataka 25, Odisha 20

- 3 states/UTs report rise in active cases (Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Lakshadweep)

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -59% (world average is -19%)

- 44.68 lakh new vaccinations. 173.43 crore total. 5.10 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 20.12 lakh second dose. 2.86 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 13.56 lakh second dose. 3.02 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 75.9 crore fully vaccinated

- 12.3 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 2.23% (3.19% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate lowest in 45 days. Below 5% for the 7th day

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 25.54%, Kerala 15.47%, Sikkim 9.22%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 25.39%, Kerala 22.87%, Goa 8.54%

# India reports 27,409 fresh COVID-19 cases, 82,817 recoveries, and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Active case: 4,23,127

Daily positivity rate: 2.23%

Total recoveries: 4,17,60,458

# Maharashtra logs less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,966 fresh coronavirus positive cases, over 1,500 less than the day before, and 12 fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department said. With the latest additions, the overall tally of infections rose to 78,44,915 in the state and the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,43,416, the department said in a report. On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 3,502 cases and 17 fatalities.

# Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 2-month low of 192

Mumbai reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since December 13, 2021, and two fresh fatalities linked to the infection, while 350 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said. With this, the tally of coronavirus infections jumped to 10,54,242, while the death toll rose to 16,685, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. Mumbai has reported less than 200 COVID-19 cases for the first time since December 13, 2021, when it had logged 174 infections and two fatalities. The metropolis remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the fifth day in a row.

# Over 1.5 crore adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated against Covid: Mansukh Mandaviya

Over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. "Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the minister tweeted. Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.