Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally at 30,615; active cases lowest in 41 days at 3,70,240

India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than 1 lakh for 10 consecutive days The active cases comprise 0.87 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 percent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the updates from the pandemic:

# Today's Data Highlights

- 30,615 new cases, 514 new deaths, 82,988 new recoveries, 52,887 fall in active cases

- New cases 11.7% higher than the previous day

- New cases below 50k for the 4th day

- Active cases below 4 lakh (3,70,240). Lowest in 41 days

- Kerala reports 11,776 new cases, Maharashtra 2,831, Mizoram 1,616

- Kerala reports 304 new deaths (including 130 backlog), Maharashtra 35, Karnataka 26

- Ladakh only state/UT to report rise in active cases

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -60% (world average is -21%)

- 41.54 lakh new vaccinations. 173.87 crore total. 4.64 lakh of 18+ population received their first dose yesterday, 19.95 lakh second dose. 2.53 lakh of 15-18 year olds received their first dose yesterday, 11.22 lakh second dose. 3.2 lakh received the precaution dose yesterday. 76.23 crore fully vaccinated

- 12.52 lakh new tests. All-India test daily positivity rate: 2.45% (2.23% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 8th day

- Daily test positivity rate: Mizoram 23.56%, Kerala 16.49%, Nagaland 6.38%

- Test positivity rate (weekly average): Mizoram 25.40%, Kerala 20.48%, Arunachal Pradesh 7.57%

- 549 districts (75%) reporting weekly test positivity rate below 5%

# India reports 30,615 fresh COVID cases (11 percent higher than yesterday's numbers), 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Active case: 3,70,240

Daily positivity rate: 2.45%

Total recoveries: 4,18,43,446

# No new COVID-19 death recorded in Mumbai; 235 more test positive

Mumbai did not record any new death linked to COVID-19 for a second time in 2022 on Tuesday, while 235 more people tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, with no new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685. Earlier on January 2, the metropolis had reported zero fatalities and for a second time this year, no death linked to coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours. A day after the city logged less than 200 COVID-19 cases for the first time since December 13, 2021, the daily count rose marginally to 235. On Monday, the financial capital had reported 192 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.