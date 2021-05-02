  • SENSEX
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 84K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 02, 2021 08:05:54 IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: A total of 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore.

