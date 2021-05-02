Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 84K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1

Covishield production in full swing in Pune, says Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India CEO Aadar Poonawalla has said that the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune and he will review the operations once he is back in the country. Poonawalla is currently in the UK to meet his family members. "Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said in a tweet. India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-45 years on Saturday though the inoculation process failed to take off in some states due to shortage of vaccines.
Bengal's single-day Covid toll crosses 100-mark; 17,512 new cases reported
West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin. The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now. The tally also rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered. The state reported 14,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 7,17,772, the bulletin said. The discharge rate slipped to 84.86 per cent. The number of active cases climbed to 1,16,659.
Delhi registers 412 COVID-19 fatalities, highest in a day so far
The national capital recorded its highest 412 COVID-19 fatalities in a day and 25,219 new instances of the infection with a case positivity rate of 31.61 per cent on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. It had reported 375 fatalities on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday last week, and 348 on last Friday, according to government data. Delhi had recorded 27,047 cases on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 last Saturday and 24,331 last Friday. The city has so far recorded 11,74,553 cases, of which over 10.61 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,559, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | IGST on Import of Oxygen Concentrators for personal use has been reduced to 12 percent from 28 percent to bring IGST rate on such personal imports at par with commercial imports of the same. This reduced IGST rate for imports of concentrator for personal use shall be applicable upto June 30, 2021.
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Mizoram announces lockdown in Aizawl & other district headquarters town from May 3
The Mizoram government on Saturday announced an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3 following the surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown would come into force at 4 am on Monday (May 3) and would remain in force till 4 am of May 11. There are 11 districts in Mizoram including Aizawl. There are 11 districts in Mizoram including Aizawl. No resident of Aizawl municipal area and other district headquarters town should step out of their homes during the lockdown, while intra-state movement or travelling outside the state will be allowed under the exceptional or very essential case, the order said. The night curfew will be imposed between 7 pm and 4 am in all district headquarters, it said.
'Everything falls on my shoulders': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In his first comments since he was provided with Y' category security by the Indian government earlier this week, Poonawalla told The Times' in an interview about receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield -- the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the Serum Institute is producing in India. That pressure is largely behind his decision to fly into London to be with his wife and children, the 40-year-old entrepreneur said. I'm staying here (London) an extended time because I don't want to go back to that situation, Poonawalla told the newspaper. Read here.
Government extends timeline for specific tax compliances
In light of the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the country, the central government has extended the timeline in regards to certain compliances under the IT Act, 1961, due to the problems being faced by taxpayers. The existing deadline of April 1 for the appeal to the commissioner is extended till May 31. Similarly, the deadline for objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) was extended from April 1 till May 31. I-T returns in response to notice under Section 148 of the I-T Act for which the last date of filing was April 1, is extended till May 31. The deadline for filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the I-T Act for Assessment Year 2020-21 has been extended till May 31.
UP begins COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group in 7 districts
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday started the first phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group in seven districts that have more than 9,000 active COVID-19 cases, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launching the programme from Avantibai Hospital here. A Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said Adityanath had sent his state aircraft to Hyderabad to get the batch of vaccines for the inoculation programme for people in the 18-plus category. The districts where the vaccination started on Saturday are Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly.
Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1
Centre The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday. A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry said. As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received second dose, according to the provisional report. A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore.
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Maharashtra reported 63,282 new infection cases on May 1 with 802 fatalities. The state’s recovery rate stands at 84.24 percent, while the case fatality rate is at 1.49 percent.