Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Over 84K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1

'Everything falls on my shoulders': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of COVID-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In his first comments since he was provided with Y' category security by the Indian government earlier this week, Poonawalla told The Times' in an interview about receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield -- the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the Serum Institute is producing in India. That pressure is largely behind his decision to fly into London to be with his wife and children, the 40-year-old entrepreneur said. I'm staying here (London) an extended time because I don't want to go back to that situation, Poonawalla told the newspaper. Read here.