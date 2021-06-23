Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delta variant 'greatest threat' to US' COVID-19 efforts, says Dr Anthony Fauci

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the "greatest threat" to America's attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has warned. Fauci said the variant, which was first identified in India, now makes up more than 20 percent of all new cases in the US, a significant increase from nearly 10 percent two weeks ago. The Delta variant recently became the dominant strain in the UK, surpassing the Alpha variant first discovered in the country. The strain makes up more than 90 percent of new cases and delayed the UK's scheduled reopening. The transmissibility of Delta variant is unquestionably greater than the wild type SARS-CoV2 as well as the Alpha variant, Fauci said, adding that it is associated with increased disease severity as reflected by hospitalisation risk compared to the Alpha variant.
West Bengal reports 1,852 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,85,438 on Tuesday as 1,852 more people tested positive for the infection. Forty-seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,437, a health bulletin said. As many as 2,037 more people were cured of the disease since Monday, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.31 percent. The state now has 22,508 active cases, while 14,45,493 people have recovered from the disease so far. West Bengal has tested over 1.37 crore samples for COVID-19, including 51,233 in the last 24 hours. Over 2.95 lakh people in the state were vaccinated during the day, a health department official said.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 cases fell below 50,000 for the first time in 90 days. The active caseload slipped under 7 lakhs after 79 days. The single-day fatalities were the lowest in 69 days at 1167.
