Mini

Coronavirus Omicron India News LIVE Updates: The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise in cases over the next few days. A further 78,610 COVID-19 infections were reported, about 10,000 more than the previous high reported in January. More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million. With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "tidal wave" of infections. However, he suffered a blow to his authority on Tuesday when more than 100 of his lawmakers voted against measure to curb the increasing spread of the disease.