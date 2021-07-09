Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India records 43,393 new cases; PM to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates:

India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.49 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 percent. It has been less than three percent for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.36 percent, according to the health ministry.

