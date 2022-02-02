Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In 10 weeks, Omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar, says WHO

Omicron News LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization chief said that 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the omicron variant was first identified 10 weeks ago amounting to more than in all of 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many countries easing their restrictive measures amid public fatigue about them, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyeus cautioned that omicron should not be underestimated even though it has been shown to bring less severe illness than earlier variants and cited "a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world". "We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines and because of omicrons high transmissibility and lower severity preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary," he told a regular WHO briefing on the pandemic. Nothing could be further from the truth, Tedros added. It's premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory. This virus is dangerous and it continues to evolve before our very eyes.
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases dip to 14,372, but deaths jump to 94; active tally below 2 lakh
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases, down from 15,410 the previous day, but deaths linked to the infection rose sharply to 94 from 39 the day ago, the state health department said. With this, the state's COVID-19 caseload reached 77,35,481, while the death toll increased to 1,42,705, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had reported 15,410 cases on the back of 1,26,761 coronavirus tests and 39 fatalities.No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state and its tally remained unchanged at 3,221, the health department added.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Pfizer on Tuesday asked the US to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March. In an extraordinary move, the Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned. The nation's 19 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for a vaccination against the coronavirus. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of shots to toddlers and preschoolers, especially as the omicron wave sent record numbers of youngsters to the hospital.
