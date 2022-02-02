Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: In 10 weeks, Omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar, says WHO

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases dip to 14,372, but deaths jump to 94; active tally below 2 lakhMaharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases, down from 15,410 the previous day, but deaths linked to the infection rose sharply to 94 from 39 the day ago, the state health department said. With this, the state's COVID-19 caseload reached 77,35,481, while the death toll increased to 1,42,705, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had reported 15,410 cases on the back of 1,26,761 coronavirus tests and 39 fatalities.No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state and its tally remained unchanged at 3,221, the health department added.