Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: HBPCL hopeful of Covaxin production in 8 months, targets 22.8 crore doses, says MD

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union health ministry said. It said 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 2,13,01,448 people across the country have received their first dose and 39,282 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. As on day-137 of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,08,941 vaccine doses were given, the ministry said. It said 19,45,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,63,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.
As COVID cases dip in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eased certain restrictions in the city, which include reopening of non-essential services shops on alternate days. The BMC has also released its order defining these relaxations. The shops of essential services will remain open between 7 am and 2 pm, while non-essential services shops will be allowed to remain open between 7 am and 2 pm on alternate days.
Jun 2, 2021
09:14
Maharashtra: There are some 4,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present. The govt has made arrangements to treat all patients with mucormycosis free of cost: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Jun 2, 2021
09:00
A consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of Favipiravir arrived in India from Iceland early morning: MEA
