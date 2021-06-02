Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: HBPCL hopeful of Covaxin production in 8 months, targets 22.8 crore doses, says MD

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union health ministry said. It said 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Cumulatively, 2,13,01,448 people across the country have received their first dose and 39,282 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, the ministry said. As on day-137 of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,08,941 vaccine doses were given, the ministry said. It said 19,45,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,63,360 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.