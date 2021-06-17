Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's active caseload lowest in 71 days; daily tally remains below 1 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry said on Wednesday. It said 20,67,085 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 67,447 got the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 4,72,06,953 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 9,68,098 have been given the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the country. As on the 152nd day of the vaccination drive (June 16), a total of 32,62,233 vaccine doses were given -- 29,05,658 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 3,56,575 vaccinated for the second dose -- the ministry said.
India's COVID-19 active caseload is the lowest in 71 days as the cases declined to 8,26,740. The daily tally remains below 1 lakh cases for the 10th straight day. In the last 24 hours, 67,208 cases were added and the tally increased to 2,97,00,313, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. The single-day fatalities were recorded at 2,330, below 3,000 for the third consecutive day. The toll rose to 3,81,903 and the mortality rate stood at 1.29 percent.
West Bengal logs 69 more COVID deaths, 3,187 new cases
West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 17,118 after 69 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 14,71,231 after 3,187 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state, it added. In the last 24 hours, 2,012 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 14,32,961. The state currently has 21,152 active cases, the bulletin said.
Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23, says a WHO document.
India reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 1,03,570 recoveries, and 2,330 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,97,00,313
Total recoveries: 2,84,91,670
Death toll: 3,81,903
Active cases: 8,26,740 (lowest after 71 days)
730 doctors died of COVID-19 in second wave: IMA data
As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.
Sikkim reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more fatality
Sikkim has reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the caseload to 18,806, a health department bulletin said. The Himalayan state reported one more death due to the infection, taking the death toll to 285. Sikkim now has 2,965 active cases, while 249 others have migrated to other states and 15,307 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The state has so far tested 1,51,119 samples for COVID-19, including 1,096 in the last 24 hours. Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 13.4 percent, while the recovery rate has increased to 81.3 percent.
Kerala unlocks in a graded manner from today after declining in daily-reported cases. Complete lockdown will continue on weekends.
As the number of cases declines, states have started easing restrictions in a phased manner. On Wednesday, Odisha opened borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, but has also extended partial lockdown.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shree Cements
|28,540.00
|315.25
|1.12
|Asian Paints
|3,048.50
|29.80
|0.99
|UltraTechCement
|6,651.80
|64.40
|0.98
|Nestle
|18,110.20
|145.00
|0.81
|JSW Steel
|709.90
|4.50
|0.64
