Coronavirus News Highlights: Uttarakhand govt orders to register FIR in COVID testing scam during Mahakumbh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: A single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections was reported taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 percent. A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.22 percent. It has been less than 5 percent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.17 percent.
Uttarakhand govt orders to register FIR in COVID testing scam during Mahakumbh
Uttarakhand govt orders Haridwar dist administration to register FIR in COVID testing scam during Mahakumbh. Order issued to file case against labs from Delhi and Haryana, which conducted testing at 5 places in Haridwar during Kumbh Mela: State govt's spox Subodh Uniyal, to ANI
COVID-19: Recovery rate hovers around 99 pc in Noida, Ghaziabad
Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new COVID19 cases on Wednesday, while Ghaziabad had 17, as the recovery rate of patients in the two Uttar Pradesh districts hovered around 99 per cent, official data showed. With this, the infection tally reached 62,979 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,468 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24hour period.
Second COVID wave impacts bank deposits, currency holding with public: RBI article
Bank deposits and currency holding with the public have been adversely impacted during the second COVID wave, indicating a heavy outgo towards pandemicinduced medical expenditure, an RBI article said on Wednesday. Bank deposits having a share of around 55 per cent in total assets of households decelerated by 0.1 per cent at endApril 2021 on a mom (monthonmonth) basis as against a growth of 1.1 per cent in April 2020.
BMC orders inquiry into alleged vaccination scam in Mumbai's residential complex
Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered a detailed inquiry into an alleged vaccination scam at a residential complex in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. Residents of Hiranandani Heritage building in Kandivali have alleged that they may have been victims of a scam where they were allegedly administered fake COVID19 vaccines. BMC, in a statement, added that the team that conducted the vaccination drive did not have a laptop for vaccination either and residents too didn’t show any symptoms. Noting that the incident is serious, BMC has directed a deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) to conduct the inquiry and has directed that fact-finding report should be submitted to the within 48 hours.
Gujarat adds 298 new COVID-19 cases; five more casualties
Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 8,21,376, after 298 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 10,012 with five fatalities, an official from the state health department said. With the addition of 935 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries reached 8,03,122, the official said.
England seeks to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for care workers
England will seek to make it mandatory for care home workers to have coronavirus vaccinations, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, and will begin a consultation on whether the measure will be extended to healthcare workers. Britain has high take-up rates of COVID-19 vaccines but has been examining making the shots compulsory for workers in care homes to boost coverage further. "We have decided to take this proposal forward to protect residents. The vast majority of staff in care homes are vaccinated, but not all," Hancock told parliament, adding a similar move would be considered for the National Health Service (NHS).
Refugees in India, elsewhere hit hard by COVID-19 impact: rights report
At least 200,000 refugees are among the worst affected by India's COVID-19 outbreak as they have no access to welfare schemes or free healthcare, a report by an international consortium of rights groups said on Wednesday. "The stateless in India have not received economic relief packages provided by the government...they don't have a bank account or proof of citizenship," stated a report titled, Together We Can: The COVID-19 Impact on Stateless People and a Roadmap for Change.
Maharashtra reports 10,107 new COVID cases, 237 deaths; positivity rate at 15.36%
Registration for Sputnik V vaccine will be open at the time of commercial launch, says Dr Reddy's
Soft launch of Sputnik V vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities incl Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai among others. Registration on CoWIN not open to public yet, will be open at the time of commercial launch: Dr Reddy's
Delhi receives fresh stock of Covid vaccines, says Atishi
With Delhi receiving fresh stock of COVID19 vaccines from the Centre, people in the 1844 age group can now book their slot on the CoWIN app for inoculation at government-run facilities, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said that the city has received 62,160 Covaxin doses and 1,73,340 Covishield doses on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available for the age group to 2,55,000.
730 doctors died of COVID-19 in second wave: IMA data
As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 43, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 38, the data showed. According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic. "Last year 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current second wave, in a short period we have lost 730 doctors," a doctor associated with the IMA said.
Karnataka reports 7,345 new COVID19 cases, 148 deaths
Karnataka registers 7345 new COVID19 cases, 148 deaths, and 17913 discharges today; active cases at 1,51,566
COVID: IIT Guwahati develops low-cost sterilization box based on combined heat, UV radiation
Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati have developed a low-cost sterilization box to disinfect small household items by combined heat and UV radiation to prevent COVID-19. The results of their investigation have also been recently published in Environmental Research (2021). According to the team, the products available in the market use only UV-C irradiation facilities to disinfect items at a cost between Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000, while the developed device has both heat and UV-C irradiation facilities to disinfect items and costs around Rs 3,500. "The developed device works using the combined effect of dry heat and UV-C irradiation. UV-C radiation is more effective in killing the pathogens at the surfaces and heat is effective in sterilizing the unexposed areas and pores. "The combination of UV-C radiation and heat can be used for disinfecting small items like masks, wallets, currency notes, wristwatches, and other routine items for their safe reuse or disposal to the environment," said Lalit M Pandey, Professot at IIT's Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.
Congress says COVID deaths suppressed in Karnataka
The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in the State has suppressed the number of COVID deaths. The party said the government, instead of giving Rs 4 lakh as mandated under the National Disaster Management Act, has decided to pay only Rs one lakh to below poverty line families which lost its earning member to COVID. Addressing reporters, the Congress party's Maharashtra in- charge and former minister H K Patil said till June 14, 33,033 people had died of COVID as per the government's account. "But, between January 1, 2021 to June 13, 2021, 3,27,985 deaths have taken place, according to state government's records. The point here is there is a gap between 33,033 and 3.28 lakh. Have so many natural deaths taken place in the State? This seems unlikely," Patil said.
Mumbai reports 830 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Mumbai reports 830 new COVID cases, 1300 recoveries & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 14,907
Total recoveries: 6,86,125
Death toll: 15,227
Madhya Pradesh reports 160 fresh COVID19 cases, 34 deaths
Madhya Pradesh records 160 fresh COVID19 cases, 34 deaths, and 463 recoveries today; active cases at 3273
West Bengal reports 3,187 new COVID19 cases, 69 deaths
West Bengal reports 3,187 new COVID19 cases, 2,012 discharges, and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases at 21,152
Goa reports 310 new COVID cases, 428 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 4044
Total recoveries: 1,56,354
Death toll: 2,960
Thailand will fully reopen to visitors within 120 days after more than a year of travel restrictions, a calculated risk required to support the economy: Reuters quoting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha
After lioness, 12-year-old Lion dies of COVID-19 at TN zoo
An Asiatic male lion being treated for COVID19 succumbed on Wednesday, becoming the second carnivore to fall victim to the virus at the zoo near here in two weeks, the first being a lioness. The 12year old lion, housed in the safari area of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at suburban Vandalur, succumbed in the morning, a senior official said.
As per comparative analysis of data from pregnant women & postpartum women during 1st & 2nd wave of COVID, symptomatic cases were significantly higher at 28.7% in 2nd wave compared to 1st wave (14.2%). Case fatality rate (CFR) was 5.7% during 2nd wave than 0.7% in 1st wave: ICMR
