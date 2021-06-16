Coronavirus News Highlights: Uttarakhand govt orders to register FIR in COVID testing scam during Mahakumbh

COVID: At least half of judges should sit on alternate days to hear those in distress, says SC

The Supreme Court has said that nonlisting of plea for regular bail impinges upon liberty of the person in custody and advocated that under the prevailing COVID19 pandemic, at least half of the judges should sit on alternate days so that hearing is accorded to those in distress. Expressing "shock" that a bail plea filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court was not listed for hearing for over a year, the apex court said denial of hearing is an infringement of right and liberty assured to an accused. Even during the pandemic, when all courts are making attempts to hear and decide all matter, nonlisting of such an application for bail defeats the administration of justice, said a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian.