Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally highest in 20 days; active caseload remains below 4 lakh

Today's Data Highlights (July 28)



- 43.65k new cases, 640 new deaths, 41.68k new recoveries, 1336 rise in the active cases

- New cases above 40k after 5 days, below 50k for the 31st day

- New cases highest in the last 20 days. Deaths highest in last 7 days

- Kerala reports 22.13k new cases, Maharashtra 6.26k, Mizoram 1.8k

- Kerala accounts for 50.69% of new cases reported in India. North East states report 6401 new cases

- Maharashtra reports 254 new deaths, Kerala 156, Odisha 60

- 15 states/UTs report a rise in active cases including 7 North East states

- Recovery rate in Mizoram dips below 70% (68.7%), the lowest in India. Active cases in Mizoram are now over 10k. Highest in India per lakh population (869/lakh)

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -0.7% (world average is +3%)

- 40.02 lakh new vaccinations. 44.62 crore total. 26.19 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 13.83 lakh second dose

- 17.37 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.51% (1.73% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 51st day

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 16.10%, Manipur 14.50%, Kerala 12.30%