Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally highest in 20 days; active caseload remains below 4 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India logged 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 3,14,84,605, while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51 percent from 1.73 percent on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36 percent, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, it stated.
Olympics: Italian rower misses medal-winning race after positive COVID test
Italy raced their way to an Olympic bronze in the men's four medal race on Wednesday, but team stalwart Bruno Rosetti missed out on his chance for a treasured piece of hardware after a COVID-19 test came back positive hours before the final. The 33-year-old's sample was taken on Tuesday and confirmed positive on Wednesday morning, according to World Rowing, as Rosetti was moved into in isolation. The other three members of his men's four crew tested negative and Marco di Costanzo, 29, took his place in the boat on Wednesday. Rosetti is not eligible to receive an Olympic medal, despite having featured in earlier rounds, World Rowing confirmed.
READ | Made in India Sputnik V to be available during September-October, says Dr Reddy's
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd expects the locally manufactured Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be available from September-October period, a senior official of the city-based drug maker said on Tuesday. MV Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys, said due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in Russia, the arrival of Sputnik V doses are getting delayed and the situation may ease by August end.
Today's Data Highlights (July 28)
- 43.65k new cases, 640 new deaths, 41.68k new recoveries, 1336 rise in the active cases
- New cases above 40k after 5 days, below 50k for the 31st day
- New cases highest in the last 20 days. Deaths highest in last 7 days
- Kerala reports 22.13k new cases, Maharashtra 6.26k, Mizoram 1.8k
- Kerala accounts for 50.69% of new cases reported in India. North East states report 6401 new cases
- Maharashtra reports 254 new deaths, Kerala 156, Odisha 60
- 15 states/UTs report a rise in active cases including 7 North East states
- Recovery rate in Mizoram dips below 70% (68.7%), the lowest in India. Active cases in Mizoram are now over 10k. Highest in India per lakh population (869/lakh)
- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -0.7% (world average is +3%)
- 40.02 lakh new vaccinations. 44.62 crore total. 26.19 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 13.83 lakh second dose
- 17.37 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.51% (1.73% the previous day)
- Test positivity rate below 5% for the 51st day
- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 16.10%, Manipur 14.50%, Kerala 12.30%
Maharashtra: 282 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths
Thane has reported 282 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,522, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 10 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,998, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 percent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,370, while the death toll has reached 3,129, another official said.
India reports 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases, 41,678 recoveries, and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 3,99,436
Total recoveries: 3,06,63,147
Death toll: 4,22,022
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 169.
Sydney adds four weeks to lockdown as Australia COVID-19 cases spike
The Australian city of Sydney extended a lockdown by four weeks on Wednesday after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak, with the authorities warning of tougher policing to stamp out non-compliance. Far from a planned exit from lockdown in three days, the city of 5 million people and neighbouring regional centres spanning 200 km (120 miles) of coastline were told to stay home until August 28 following persistently high case numbers since a flare-up of the virulent Delta variant began last month. The state of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, reported 177 new cases for Tuesday, from 172 on Monday. That is the biggest increase since an unmasked, unvaccinated airport driver was said to have sparked the current outbreak. The state also reported the death of a woman in her 90s, the 11th death of the outbreak.
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Axis Bank
|715.00
|-16.75
|-2.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,733.00
|-111.35
|-2.30
|Larsen
|1,574.05
|-34.15
|-2.12
|HDFC Bank
|1,410.85
|-28.95
|-2.01
|M&M
|731.40
|-14.00
|-1.88
